Georges Niang gives Warriors more than the shooting they signed him for

Following the Warriors' win against the Heat, Draymond Green described new addition Georges Niang—who missed all of last season due to a foot injury – as hard "to keep off the floor". A couple of nights later, in crunch time against the Orlando Magic, Steve Kerr barely did. Niang checked back in with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter, subbed out for a few seconds for defensive purposes, and played the whole overtime period as the Warriors secured their seventh consecutive win.

A career 40% shooter from beyond the arc, Niang has added much more than his perimeter shooting since the Warriors signed him this offseason. His decision-making, basketball smarts, seamless fit alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and competitive spirit have already established him as a key piece of Golden State's rotation early on.

The skill behind Niang’s instant fit

After a rough start from three this season—he missed his first 12 attempts across his first three games—Niang has been hot from beyond the arc during the Warriors' winning streak, shooting over 50% on nearly four attempts per game. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five games, but as Kerr mentioned, what makes Niang special is that he consistently makes the right play.

His value doesn't solely reside in his shot-making. His cuts, drives, screening ability, post touches, and extra passes make him a versatile offensive player who elevates those around him. Through 10 games, the Warriors have outscored opponents by 69 points in Niang's 207 minutes on the floor – the highest mark on the roster—and have been outscored by 19 points in his 278 minutes off the floor—the lowest mark on the team.

"I've always loved him," Kerr said of Niang. "I loved him coming out of the draft. Ten years ago, he was with us at training camp that year or maybe the next year. We wanted to keep him then. I've watched him over the years. He's just a great processor."

Kerr views a processor as a player who has the ability to anticipate plays, recognize patterns as they develop, and respond to them more quickly than an opponent. As Kerr noted, that quality doesn't only apply to basketball; he used Puka Nacua's off-the-charts "play speed" as a football example.

For Niang, his IQ and natural instincts for the game have allowed him to be an instant fit alongside Curry and Green, a process that can take a while for some players. Seeing Niang play with them almost feels like he's been there with them all these years. In the 106 minutes they've shared the floor this season, the three veterans have posted a +15.6 net rating.

A specific play against the Miami Heat last week caught Kerr's eye. Niang received the ball from Curry just past midcourt, swung it to Green, and immediately set a pin-down screen for Steph, who knocked down the three. Kerr never called that play. He described it as "concept basketball," and because Niang "knows how to play," as Kerr put it, he can rely on him to make those types of plays out of nothing.

Knowing when to turn a good shot into a great shot is another component of that basketball cleverness Niang possesses, especially when the greatest shooter of all time can be the beneficiary. In the Warriors' win over the Suns last week, Niang found himself wide open on the wing. Instead of catching and shooting, he saw the play unfold before it happened. As Curry relocated to the corner, Niang held the ball for a beat. Seeing Niang hesitate, Dillon Brooks, who was guarding Steph, left Curry and closed out toward Niang. In response, Niang bounced it to a wide-open Steph in the corner, who pump-faked to get Oso Ighodaro to fly by and swished the shot. A good shot became a great one.

"He would tell you he's overcome some physical limitations in the way you have to outsmart the game," Curry said of "The Minivan." "And that's how he's made it this far in his career from Santa Cruz all the way to every stop he's been at."

An edge the Warriors value

Another intangible Niang also brings – one that his teammates and coaches have lauded – is his competitive fire. Several teammates have already mentioned that Niang is constantly talking trash. According to De'Anthony Melton, Niang essentially "blacks out" when he steps onto the court.

Ten appearances into his Warriors tenure, he's already been part of three altercations: with Collin Sexton against the Lakers, with Bobby Portis against the Heat, and with Wendell Carter Jr. against the Magic. Kerr highlighted that perfect balance between the "class clown" Niang can be off the court and the fiery competitor he turns into once the ball goes up.

"Number one is toughness," Green said when asked what Niang brings that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. "He's brought an edge to this group, which is incredible."

Niang's addition reminds Green a lot of Otto Porter Jr., who played a major role throughout the Warriors' championship run back in 2022. Like Porter, Niang fits the mold of an under-the-radar offseason signing who ends up making a big impact.

A key part of Golden State's thriving second unit and the team's go-to inbounder in pivotal moments, Niang values taking what comes to him in the game instead of trying to force or prove anything. "The ball will find the right place" is, as Niang pointed out, one of the organization's favorite sayings. If open, he'll shoot the ball. If not, he'll try to create a better opportunity for someone else. But he also always has a backup plan.

"Throw the ball to Steph," Niang said. "And he usually makes me look good."