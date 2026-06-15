Giannis Antetokounmpo could leave former Warriors forward in search of a new home

Although the Golden State Warriors are already out of the picture, the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes seems to be reaching its final conclusion.

After months of waiting, the prevailing sense is that a deal for the superstar will get done between now and the start of the NBA Draft on June 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks seek out an additional first-round selection. With the future of the NBA Draft Lottery in flux, it quickly became evident that the Warriors' package would not be sufficient to get a deal done.

As Marc Stein reported yesterday, though, the Miami Heat have momentum towards a deal, while the Boston Celtics also have standing as suitors. Until there's any further development on Boston's end, though, it seems as though the Heat is the leading horse in race for Antetokounmpo.

If the deal gets done, though, it could have implications for a former Warriors forward even if he's not involved in the trade. Andrew Wiggins has a player option this offseason, and he could have a strong number of suitors for his services if he hits the open market.

Andrew Wiggins could use a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade as an opportunity to find a new long-term deal

The Heat's package, as it stands, would likely include a combination of Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic/Jaime Jaquez Jr., and any number of first-round picks. It goes without saying that this would be a league-altering move. The implications are potentially massive, not only for the landscape of the Eastern Conference but also for free agency this offseason.

Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report, for example, outlined a scenario in which Antetokounmpo's move to Miami could force former Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins onto the open market:

"Wiggins can afford the Heat's flexibility by opting out of the final season of his $30.2 million deal to re-sign on a multi-year deal starting at a slightly lower salary, perhaps $25 million. Or, he can look to move on entirely. Technically, the decision to opt out must be made in June, before free-agent suitors can reach out to negotiate. Still, those rules are often ignored by teams, and Wiggins should have a clear sense of whether the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in adding him as a scoring wing who can defend alongside Luka Dončić." Eric Pincus, Bleacher Report

Were Wiggins to hit free agency, he would almost certainly have a strong party of suitors for his services. He just rounded off a strong season as a member of the Heat's starting five, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting an impressive 41.4% from beyond the arc.

As Pincus mentioned, the Lakers stand out as past pursuers of Wiggins via the trade market. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls also have needs for a player of Wiggins' archetype. While a reunion with the Warriors is unlikely given the financial commitment Wiggins could demand, they also have a hole on their roster that the 13th-year forward could quickly address.

Of course, Wiggins could cash in on the final $30 million owed to him under his contract. But as he enters his age-31 season, the former first-overall pick could be seeking out more long-term security— something Miami might not be willing to provide after an Antetokounmpo trade. Teams like Chicago and Brooklyn could be much more willing to acquiesce given their financial flexibility.

While Wiggins' contract won't be required for salary-matching purposes in an Antetokounmpo trade, therefore, his availability this offseason is looking more and more likely as we draw closer to a deal.