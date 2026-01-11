Giannis Antetokounmpo grants Warriors another reason to make Michael Porter Jr. trade

If there wasn't already enough reason for the Golden State Warriors to trade for Michael Porter Jr. prior to the February 5 deadline, the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo might just grant them another.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points on Saturday, the Warriors and Bucks are the two teams prominently linked to Porter as rumors over an imminent trade involving the 27-year-old continue to rise.

Giannis' future gives Warriors another reason to trade for Michael Porter Jr.

So, why are the Bucks more interesting than any other when it comes to being a competitor in the potential Porter sweepstakes? Because their pursuit of Porter could have a big say on Antetokounmpo's future, and it's been known for years that Golden State have a dream of acquiring Milwaukee's franchise superstar.

While the Bucks remain languishing at 17-21 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, there's been no recent suggestion that a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade will be forthcoming before the mid-season deadline.

Rather Milwaukee, whether foolish or not, are eager to keep adding talent around Antetokounmpo to help convince him they can be a contender, and that his long-term future remains with the franchise that drafted him over 12 years ago.

Porter, or a potential trade for Ja Morant, appear like the two moves the Bucks could make before the deadline to try and rejuvenate their team. Even then, Brooklyn might be asking for more than what Milwaukee actually possesses in the way of draft capital.

Conversely, the Warriors are armed with almost all of their future draft picks, making a trade very much possible so long as they're willing to match what the Nets are asking. Golden State's front office will have their eyes squarely focused on what Porter could potentially add to the team and their aspirations for another championship, but it's also worth acknowledging what it could mean for Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo's future.

If the Bucks don't get Porter or another real needle-mover, remain where they are and potentially miss the playoffs, then it's hard not to see an Antetokounmpo trade taking place in the offseason despite his recent comments to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The draft capital they give up for Porter might take Golden State out of any Antetokounmpo chase anyway, but the 31-year-old on an expiring contract will have a huge say on where he ends up if a trade request comes.

The Warriors might just keep an eye on Antetokounmpo even if a Porter trade takes place, making the Bucks reported interest in the 6'10" forward all the more intriguing as we draw closer to the deadline.