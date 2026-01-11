Nets make curious Michael Porter Jr. move amid surging Warriors trade rumors

Speculation of a potential Michael Porter Jr. trade to the Golden State Warriors has been surging on social media, perhaps sparked by Draymond Green's intriguing comments on the Brooklyn Nets forward recently on his podcast.

The Athletic's John Hollinger certainly hasn't quietened optimism among Warrior fans by reporting on Saturday that Porter is a 'lock' to be moved by the deadline. Now, the Nets have only added to the trade chatter themselves by making the curious move to rest Porter from Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nets resting Michael Porter Jr. amid Warriors trade rumors

Who else isn't playing right now in preparation for an imminent trade? None other than Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga who, while technically remaining active, hasn't been in Steve Kerr's rotation for 11-straight games, and who has played less than 10 total minutes in the past 15 games.

This might not be the same for Porter, but in combination with Hollinger's report, it's not difficult to put two and two together. The 27-year-old had one of his more underwhelming games of the season on Friday against the L.A. Clippers, recording 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 7-of-20 from the floor and missing all nine of his 3-point attempts.

It's notable that Porter is resting from a game that will coincide with four days until Kuminga is trade eligible. Any potential deal would have to include the 23-year-old, along with Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and draft capital, while it may also require a third or even fourth team.

While rumors of a Warriors trade are certainly rising, there's still a chance that the Nets are doing this because they have an alternative deal lined up with another team. Hollinger suggested that Porter could be involved in a potential Ja Morant trade, while also speculating that the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Miami Heat could act as a third team to acquire the 6'10" forward.

After the Denver Nuggets surrendered a 2031 first-round pick to flip Porter for Cam Johnson in the offseason, the Nets have successfully rehabilitated the value of the former 14th overall pick. Porter has averaged career-highs across the board, posting 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 49% shooting from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range.

While Porter might not put up those numbers in a Warrior offense featuring Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, his size and shot-making could be a valuable asset that could transform the franchise into a much more dangerous threat over the second-half of the season.