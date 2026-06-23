Giannis Antetokounmpo trade just cleared up Warriors' path to ideal draft prospect

The Golden State Warriors ultimately weren't the victors in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but at least it's come to an end.

Late Monday night, Antetokounmpo was dealt to the Miami Heat along with Bobby Portis in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, a trio of first-round picks, a pick swap, and one second-round selection.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

It represents the end of a 13-month saga, one that's been largely defined by quasi-trade requests and boundless speculation. At the end of the day though, Milwaukee got a hefty package for their superstar— even if it doesn't contain the unbridled young talent that he was once expected to command.

For the Bucks, though, this obviously indicates a full-blown rebuild. There's no star, no Jaylen Brown, coming back to them in the trade. Even if Herro stays, he doesn't represent that.

They'll get the chance to jumpstart this pursuit with a pair of lottery picks— at 10th and 13th overall— in the 2026 NBA Draft. For the Warriors, who could very well be waiting for Yaxel Lendeborg to fall into their laps at 11th, this is excellent news.

Bucks' full-blown rebuild likely takes Yaxel Lendeborg off the table at 10th overall

For Milwaukee, it always seemed like an Antetokounmpo trade would necessitate a rebuild of this scale. But as reporting continued to indicate that the Boston Celtics stood a chance to ultimately win the sweepstakes, it was also reported by Kelly Iko at Yahoo Sports that Brown would be open to playing in Milwaukee if he were traded there.

There’s an increasing sense that not only is Jaylen Brown open to the idea of leaving Boston and playing in Milwaukee, but a resolution within the next 48 hours is preferred, sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/pWqnkmsAYG — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) June 22, 2026

But with a core now comprised of the Heat's young talent, Milwaukee has no choice but to enter a long-term, roster-reshaping odyssey. This will likely cause them to lean toward younger talent with their pair of first-round selections. Nate Ament could certainly be a target for the Bucks at 10, and they've already been reported to have interest in the polarizing forward. A trade up to the sixth or seventh overall pick to grab a young guard like Mikel Brown Jr. could also be on the table for the Bucks.

What it likely takes off the table, however, is them springing for a prospect like Lendeborg, who will be 24 by the start of his rookie season. Milwaukee is now operating on a different timeline— the urgency is off. It isn't for Golden State.

If Lendeborg is available at 11 (and Brayden Burries isn't), it's difficult to argue against the Michigan forward as the best fit for the Warriors. He has a lengthy frame and formidable athleticism that makes him an instant playmaker on both ends of the court. For a Golden State team that desperately needs to add a league-ready talent with their first-round pick, there couldn't be a safer choice than Lendeborg.

Outside of the Warriors, the best fit for Lendeborg lies with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently slated to select 12th overall. The last threat for Lendeborg to be selected ahead of Golden State, therefore, was likely Milwaukee.

The Antetokounmpo trade puts an end to any chance of that happening, which leaves the path clear for the Warriors to take Lendeborg on Tuesday night. Assuming, of course, that they want him.