Latest Yaxel Lendeborg comparison should have Warriors fans hungrier than ever

Out of all the prospects that have been tied to the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Draft, it's difficult to ignore how strong the fit would be with Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg, 23, just rounded off an excellent season with the best program in college, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. His age and relative lack of top-level experience could limit his draft stock. But if he's available for the Warriors at 11th overall, he would be a difficult prospect to pass up.

That doesn't mean there aren't viable alternatives. FanSided's recent mock draft suggested the Warriors go after Morez Johnson Jr. instead. From a certain perspective, that's a viable argument. There's also the possibility Golden State chooses to seek out a wing or a guard in that range to bolster their perimeter offense.

But ESPN recently released their 'high end' and 'low end' comparisons for each of the top-12 prospects in this Draft, and Lendeborg's pairing is eye-popping. Tim Bontemps and Jeremy Woo compared Lendeborg to Jalen Johnson on the high-end range of outcomes and Aaron Gordon on the low-end.

If the Warriors agree with this assessment, there's virtually no way to argue against nabbing Lendeborg at 11th.

Yaxel Lendeborg could be the connective piece the Warriors desperately need

"His immediate role is probably between that of Johnson and Gordon, two physically gifted and versatile two-way forwards who do a range of things well... Whether Lendeborg can continue to turn the corner as a player at a rapid rate, tops out as a very useful role player, or winds up something less than that remains to be seen. But if he continues to make strides, his physical gifts and blossoming all-around game could translate immediately." Jeremy Woo, ESPN

One of the main critiques surrounding Lendeborg is his age. He'll be 24 before the start of his rookie season. But it's important to acknowledge that Lendeborg spent most of his college career at the junior level. He's only had one season against high-level competition, and he grew tremendously in a short amount of time.

There's almost certainly room for him to take another leap as a scorer and facilitator at the NBA level.

According to Woo, though, Lendeborg's defensive abilities, athleticism, and offensive upside already put him close to the level of Gordon, who's been a vital and underrated piece of the Denver Nuggets' championship DNA since he arrived there in 2021. With Draymond Green's future in question, this type of piece would be absolutely invaluable for Golden State.

If he reaches the high-end range of outcomes in his development, though, we're talking star-level offensive production in addition to those connective abilities. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range this season en route to his first All-Star and All-NBA nods.

The climb for Lendeborg to get there will be steep, especially at his age.

But even if Johnson's skill-set is out of reach for a player like Lendeborg, he has perhaps the highest floor outside of the top-four in this entire draft class. For a Golden State team that can't afford a swing-and-miss, Lendeborg could be their best bet.