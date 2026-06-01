Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg question gets a surprising answer in recent NBA Mock Draft

The Golden State Warriors', across the mock draft circuit, have been tied to a relatively wide array of prospects.

In part, this is due to the sheer depth of this Draft. Each team within the top-10 has so many viable options that one intriguing prospect is bound to fall in the Warriors' laps. On the other hand, Golden State has so many needs across their roster that there's a case to be made for a prospect at any position to warrant their attention.

They could stand to add a rim-protecting center, a scoring frontcourt presence, a perimeter-shooting wing, or even a ball-handling lead guard if the opportunity presents itself.

The player they've most frequently been tied to through the offseason, however, has been forward Yaxel Lendeborg out of Michigan. He has the right blend of physical maturity, athleticism, and scoring acumen to be an immediately impactful contributor for the Warriors— something they desperately need heading into 2026-27.

On draft day, therefore, there will be a pair of questions on everyone's minds. Will Lendeborg drop to the Warriors, and what will they do if he's available at 11th overall?

FanSided's latest mock draft, drawn up by draft expert Christopher Kline, provides a surprising answer to that question. With both Lendeborg and his Michigan counterpart Morez Johnson Jr. available at 11th, Kline has Golden State going with Johnson.

It's likely a bit rich of a spot for Johnson in the Draft, but it's not a completely unreasonable route to take.

Morez Johnson Jr. should be getting serious consideration from the Warriors in the first round

Lendeborg is, of course, a highly appealing prospect. Across 40 games last year at Michigan, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field. He has the size to fit in for the Warriors at power forward, but he also has the flexibility and the perimeter shooting acumen to play some minutes at the three as well.

Johnson profiles similarly, although he has a bit of an edge on Lendeborg in the physicality department and profiles long-term as more of a bona-fide four. Across 40 games, Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 62.3% from the field. He also wasn't completely inept from the perimeter, knocking down 34.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc on limited volume.

The most striking difference lies in their age. Lendeborg just wrapped up his sixth season at the college level, having spent three years at junior college and two years at the University of Alabama-Birmingham before making his way to Michigan. Johnson, meanwhile, just wrapped up his sophomore campaign. Lendeborg will be 24 by the time his rookie campaign begins. Johnson will be just 20.

Johnson also is a much hungrier rebounder and a more capable defender than Lendeborg. If the Warriors want a long-term upside swing in their frontcourt, Johnson wouldn't be a ridiculous reach at 11th overall, although his draft stock likely lies somewhere closer to the 13th-15th overall range.

If Lendeborg is still on the board at 11th overall, the Warriors likely shouldn't hesitate to snatch him up. But Kline's mock draft, at the very least, proposes an intriguing alternative.