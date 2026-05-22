Warriors may have an alternative if Yaxel Lendeborg dreams come to a bitter end

Very little has come out so far about what direction the Golden State Warriors might be looking to go with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In part, it's difficult to guess their intentions purely because of how many roster needs they could stand to fill this offseason. They could use a skilled power forward to help elevate the frontcourt or a dynamic guard to pair with Stephen Curry in the backcourt. But especially if it seems like Kristaps Porzingis is going to depart in free agency, no one would blame them for leaping for a center like Aday Mara.

In short, there's almost no way to tell which way the Warriors will go when they're on the clock in late June.

But it's clear that, at the very least, Golden State should be taking a long look at Yaxel Lendeborg, whose skill-set and physical maturity would represent an immediate boon to their frontcourt talent. But if Lendeborg goes inside the top-10, the Warriors have another Michigan forward who, with his impressive pre-draft process, is slowly proving himself to be a worthy alternative— Morez Johnson Jr.

Morez Johnson Jr. isn't a one-for-one match, but he's an intriguing prospect nonetheless

There are few prospects in this Draft who can match Lendeborg's mix of size, athleticism, and overall league-readiness. The two forwards that exceed him in each of those categories, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer, will be selected inside the top-four.

As of now, Lendeborg is projected to be available for the Warriors at 11 as a result of his age. He'll turn 24 before the start of his rookie season, and there's a reasonable line of thinking that much of his development has already taken place.

But a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, for example, have enough draft capital to leapfrog the Warriors and steal Lendeborg if they have the desire.

Of course, it's not Lendeborg-or-bust at 11th overall. That draft range could also yield a variety of intriguing guards and wings, including Nate Ament, Brayden Burries, and Labaron Philon Jr. But let's just say, for the sake of argument, that the Warriors' top backcourt choices, plus Lendeborg, are all taken inside the top-10.

Johnson measured well enough at the Combine that he'll likely be garnering looks as high as 12th or 13th overall. At 6'9" and a plus 6.25-inch wingspan, he averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while 62.3% from the field as a sophomore at Michigan.

Would Johnson be a bit of a reach for the Warriors at 11? Probably.

But if they're not sold on any of the non-forwards at this point in the draft, and they prefer Johnson over someone like Hannes Steinbach, could it be worth trading back with a team like the Memphis Grizzlies or the Charlotte Hornets?

The circumstances will dictate that on draft day. But for now, Johnson is steadily climbing up draft boards, and it's clear that the gap between him and Lendeborg, at least in the wider perception, is not as large as was initially thought. Perhaps Johnson is someone to think about if the Golden State strikes out in regards to their top options at 11.