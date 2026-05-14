Warriors' sneaky draft target is starting to look more appealing by the day

The Golden State Warriors will have plenty of options to choose from when they come on the clock at 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Their injuries, combined with the general lack of depth across their roster, have left them with numerous glaring needs to fill this offseason. They almost certainly require an additional backcourt presence alongside Stephen Curry, especially if De'Anthony Melton's departure is as inevitable as it seems. They could also use more bench scoring, especially in the frontcourt. But the position with perhaps the greatest uncertainty this offseason is a familiar one to Warriors fans.

Golden State needs to iron out who is going to be playing center for them next season.

Kristaps Porzingis is a free agent, Al Horford has a player option, and Quinten Post is a restricted free agent. There is a world, albeit an unlikely one, in which all three depart this offseason. If the chips fall in a certain way, therefore, Golden State could be wise to take the top center in the Draft, Aday Mara out of Michigan, with their first-round selection.

While it's possible that Mara rises out of their draft range, the depth of this class could keep him within their reach.

Aday Mara's draft stock is rising, and he could be a real option for the Warriors at 11

Mara was part of a towering Michigan frontcourt in 2025-26, averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 66.8% from 3-point range. He doesn't have insanely high offensive upside, but the defensive potential is undeniable. He's not only a reliable shot-blocker, but he has the athletic tools to guard in space when needed.

It's not like the offensive upside isn't there, though. Mara is a capable post passer, and he shot 48% from 3-point range in the spot-up shooting drill at the NBA Combine.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, in fact, identified Mara as one of the winners of the recent Combine. He measured in at 7'3" without shoes, and his 9'9" standing reach was the second-longest in combine history.

Mara was not always viewed as the top center in the Draft. Jayden Quaintance out of Kentucky held that title for much of the season in spite of his injuries. But as Mara impresses with both his physical traits and his all-around skill-set, he's slowly starting to creep towards that title. It could lead to a rise in his draft stock that takes him out of the Warriors' range.

But at the same time, this Draft holds so much depth, even in the late lottery, that Golden State might be able to count on Mara being available. For the teams above the Warriors, like the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and Milwaukee Bucks, the athletic young talent in that range could be too tantalizing to pass up. It's likely that Labaron Philon Jr., Brayden Burries, Mikel Brown Jr., and Nate Ament will all be available near the end of the top-10.

All three of those teams could invest in a center. But when it comes down to it, Mara's draft stock may not ultimately push him into the top-10 in this class.

For Golden State, therefore, Mara is starting to look like a more appealing option by the day.