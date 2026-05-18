Steve Kerr's take on Warriors' draft plans is major news for one intriguing prospect

The Golden State Warriors' most important decision of the offseason lies a little over a month away. The 2026 NBA Draft, and the Warriors' 11th overall pick, will take place on June 23.

The Warriors have plenty of paths they can take considering the needs they have across their roster. The return of Steve Kerr, however, threatened to dampen things a little bit. Kerr has historically been resistant to granting extensive run to young players. If Golden State selected a highly unpolished prospect at 11th overall, there was always the chance he would clash with Kerr's system.

Since he inked his new contract, though, Kerr has seemed remarkably open to change. In his exit interview on Friday, he commented on the Warriors' draft plans, making it clear he would be willing to play whoever they pick immediately:

“It's obvious where we are with the injuries to Moses and Jimmy. You look at our depth on the wings. That guy has to play. He's got to earn it, but we're committed to absolutely, you know, the development of our young players and trying to do this thing in a way that allows for success down the road; down the road meaning the end of next season and beyond. We're excited about that.” Steve Kerr

For a prospect like Yaxel Lendeborg, who has room to take a massive leap but needs immediate NBA opportunities to do so, this could be major news.

Yaxel Lendeborg becomes an even more perfect fit for the Warriors with Steve Kerr's latest comments

If you take even a cursory look at Lendeborg and the Warriors, the fit was already clear. Lendeborg is among the most league-ready prospects in this draft class. He's physically mature at 23 years old, and he just wrapped up a highly productive season with the most dominant college team in the country at Michigan. Across 40 games, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors desperately need additional frontcourt depth with the departure of Jonathan Kuminga and the extended losses of Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler. They could use a wing, but a bruising, rebounding, and playmaking power forward like Lendeborg certainly wouldn't hurt either.

Kerr's comments deepen those ties. As polished as Lendeborg is, he spent three years at junior college before moving on to UAB and, later, Michigan for his final college season. Even at 23, his time spent against high-level competition is relatively slim.

Without looking at his game, that might be a concerning fact. But Lendeborg was highly effective against the top competition in college last season, leaving room to think he might have another major leap in store even at his age. If he can become more aggressive offensively and maintain the same efficiency he has with the ball in his hands, Lendeborg could quickly become more than just a versatile frontcourt piece.

To take that leap, though, he needs immediate and extensive opportunities to get used to the feel of the NBA game.

According to Kerr's comments, the Warriors are now more than prepared to grant that.