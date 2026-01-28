Giannis trade frenzy should force Warriors to finally give up tired stance

The Golden State Warriors have made it no secret that they view Brandin Podziemski as a franchise cornerstone. Warriors insider Anthony Slater reported on 95.7 The Game in 2024 that the team is unwilling to trade him and his role has only grown within Steve Kerr's rotation since then.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo formally informing the Milwaukee Bucks that he would like to be traded, however, Golden State must be willing to change its stance if need be.

It's too soon to know if Milwaukee would request Podziemski in a potential trade, which could make this a matter of unnecessary conjecture. He's one of the most talented young players on the roster, however, and the Bucks are soon to enter a rebuild if Antetokounmpo is, in fact, traded.

Podziemski could thus become instrumental in crafting an offer that Milwaukee would not only consider, but would take precedence over the others it's certain to receive.

It would admittedly sting for Golden State to lose one of the few guards on its roster capable of creating offense. In 2025-26, Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made per game on .462/.386/.739 shooting.

When it comes time to acquire a superstar in their prime, however, prioritization is often the difference between valid and meaningless trade offers.

Warriors were previously unwilling to trade Brandin Podziemski

By acquiring Antetokounmpo, the Warriors would instantly become a factor in the Western Conference. One could argue they already are, but Antetokounmpo would be joining forces with fellow two-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP Stephen Curry.

Together, they'd form one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, with elite scoring numbers and a unique combination of on and off-ball value.

Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks—in just 29.2 minutes per game. He averaged at least 30.4 points per contest in each of the previous three seasons and is a seven-time All-NBA First Team honoree.

Curry is averaging 27.3 points per game himself, and as the best shooter in NBA history, has all of the skill to play off of Antetokounmpo if he's required to alter his role.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is worth a massive Warriors gamble

With Antetokounmpo operating as a defensive anchor, the Warriors would have a superstar duo capable of providing value on both ends of the floor. The logistics are admittedly tricky, as Jimmy Butler is a 36-year-old star with an ideal contract to match Antetokounmpo's, but the Bucks may not want to take him on while he's injured.

That could ultimately force Golden State to part ways with franchise legend Draymond Green, as well as Jonathan Kuminga and perhaps even Podziemski.

A strong foundation would remain, however, with Antetokounmpo and Curry at the heart of the team's efforts. They'd ultimately pair with either Butler in 2026-27 or Green for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, with one of Moses Moody or Podziemski operating alongside them.

There will hopefully be a way to acquire Antetokounmpo without losing Podziemski, but if it's what's required to complete a trade, the Warriors must prioritize the superstar.