Giannis whiff sees Warriors revert to old habits in 2026 mock draft

The Golden State Warriors whiffed on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it's unclear whether they will ever get another chance to bring in a superstar of his caliber during Stephen Curry's tenure.

It's an unfortunate reality, but it's one the Warriors must reckon with in the coming months. In the meantime, there are some big questions to answer.

What can they do to provide Curry with the tools he needs to drag this team into championship contention? Is it time to move on from Draymond Green? Or is time to merely hang onto future draft capital and hope a miracle pans out?

These are all questions that will be answered in time, but Fansided's latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft provides a tangible example of what their most likely approach will be. Golden State's long-held strategy has been to avoid major swings, instead opting to surround Curry with plug-and-play pieces.

Although they've strayed from that pattern in recent years, their projected selection of Braylon Mullins out of the University of the Connecticut is realistic, and it could signify a return to old habits.

Braylon Mullins is a solid fit for the Warriors, but it's time to face the reality of what their draft choices signify

Over the past few drafts, Golden State has done an excellent job adding reliable contributors with low-value draft selections. Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, Will Richard, and Gui Santos have each carved out valuable roles in the rotation.

But they've routinely missed on their high-upside swings. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are the most prevalent examples.

Mullins, therefore, feels exactly like a Warriors selection. Here's what Fansided's Christopher Kline had to say:

"There is also much to like about how quickly Mullins processes the game overall. His constant motion and ambitious shot-making should win over Steve Kerr. While Mullins offers limited utility as a self-creator, his movement shooting, connective passing and overall play-finishing should mean a high floor offsets a lower ceiling." Christopher Kline

Mullins is having an excellent season at UConn, averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. He projects as an effective off-ball shooter: someone that should be able to make an immediate impact on the Warriors' rotation.

Yet he's a player with a limited ceiling. A player who, at most, would represent a peripheral piece on a true contender.

The Warriors have long sought this type of player out, and they've paid the price for it in the quality of their young talent. Perhaps this mindset yields one more championship run for Curry.

But the patience of it could ultimately prove to be worthless, and Mullins could just be another example of where Golden State has gone wrong over the past few seasons.