Blockbuster Warriors-Pelicans trade could turn Golden State into top title contender

The Golden State Warriors are 15-15 and nowhere near serious title contention, but a blockbuster trade for Trey Murphy III could change that. The 25-year-old is an elite scorer and floor spacer who could fill the Klay Thompson role in head coach Steve Kerr’s system. The Dubs regret letting Klay go, and they could make this deal without giving up any of their three stars.

It would mean finally parting ways with Jonathan Kuminga. Fans expect that move to happen before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but it can’t until he’s eligible to be moved on Jan. 15. Kuminga is struggling to get minutes and not producing like a star. The market for his services will be limited, and the Warriors can’t expect him to fetch a massive haul.

This blockbuster move could have a similar impact as the Jimmy Butler trade did last year. The Warriors could instantly vault into the Western Conference mix with another scorer who adds perimeter size. If the Warriors play their cards right, they could get two rotation pieces in this move.

Warriors could land Trey Murphy III in blockbuster trade with Pelicans

New Orleans is on a hot streak, but still sits near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. It would take a lot more wins to get into the playoffs. The Pelicans would be wise to build for the future around Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears by selling off some veterans before the deadline.

They reportedly want a massive haul for Trey Murphy III, including a young talent and multiple first-round picks. Golden State can offer three firsts and Kuminga. If they can convince the Pels to add Jose Alvarado, this deal could be perfect for both parties.

Hield’s defensive woes and inconsistency have put him on the fringes of Kerr’s rotation. The Warriors love his shooting, but it may be time to move on. It is the same story with Kuminga. If coach Kerr isn’t going to play them, the Dubs should trade them.

There is no time to waste. Stephen Curry turns 38 in March and is nearing the end. Fans know the future Hall of Famer can still go nuclear, but this is the Warriors' best chance to win a fifth ring with Curry at the helm. Golden State should look to upgrade their roster around him so that the franchise can seriously contend. This move accomplishes that. It could be painful later, but banners hang forever.

The Golden State Warriors must make a trade to become serious title contenders, and Trey Murphy III is the perfect addition. He is only 25 years old and gives the Dubs an improved outlook in the post-Curry era. Murphy would help them win now, too. The Warriors would finally have a new Klay, and it would be the piece that allows them to compete with any team.

The pressure is all on Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to make the move. Stay tuned to see if the Dubs make it happen before. Feb. 5.