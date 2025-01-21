Front office guru believes Warriors should make unpopular trade deadline move

The Golden State Warriors are far from a championship contender. They are 21-21 and tied for tenth in the loaded Western Conference. If the postseason started after the games on Jan. 20, Golden State would not even be in the Play-In Tournament. Stephen Curry expressed his frustrations after their latest loss, and fans are hoping the Dubs make a significant splash before the trade deadline.

Golden State was in the market for a star during the offseason. They chased Lauri Markkanen and Paul George but missed on both. The Warriors desperately need a number two option and are yearning for their days of Jordan Poole. It would take a blockbuster to get them into title contention, and those are nearly impossible to do midseason.

Fans may want a marquee deal that brings a superstar to the Bay Area, but that is not what the front office should do. ESPN’s Bobby Marks gave the franchise some advice from his years as a salary cap and front-office executive.

Bobby Marks believes Warriors should dip under luxury tax at the trade deadline

Marks thinks Golden State should go the other way. He pointed to not seeing a trade out there that makes them significantly better. That leaves the Warriors with only one prudent option. They must get under the luxury tax apron by trading Gary Payton II or Kevon Looney. Hear the full conversation below.

The two championship veterans have moved to the fringes of the Warriors' rotation. Looney is playing 16.1 minutes per game this season with GP2 at 13.5. They have played key roles for years in the Bay Area, but resetting under the tax could open things up for Golden State.

The Dubs paid $176.9 million in luxury tax penalties last season. Joe Lacob and ownership have not been shy, but fans should have seen this coming. They let Klay Thompson go to ease their financial commitments. Golden State is just $6.6 million over the tax line and could quickly duck under by trading one of those veterans.

The Warriors have to pay Jonathan Kuminga this summer or send him packing. If they want another star, it likely means going back into the luxury tax. Being under this year gives them more flexibility and creativity in building out their roster during Stephen Curry’s twilight.

Fans do not want to see the Warriors tank. Golden State would hope to make the playoffs, but they would likely be bounced in the first round if they do, especially if they dip under the tax before the deadline. No fan wants that, but supporters must realize they are not winning the championship this season. The Dubs need to give themselves another chance with Curry, and that path opens this offseason when teams have more flexibility.

Bobby Marks is right. The Golden State Warriors should get under the luxury tax before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. It means admitting they are not good enough and punting on this season. That is not easy to do with two aging stars, but it was always going to be difficult. The end of a dynasty never goes smoothly.

The Warriors may surprise everyone and find a difference-making star before the deadline. It feels unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the NBA. Fans must stay tuned for all the latest.