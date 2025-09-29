Brandin Podziemski honeymoon phase with Warriors comes to an abrupt close

The Golden State Warriors refused to trade Brandin Podziemski for a star player last summer, but the honeymoon may be over with De’Anthony Melton agreeing to return to the Bay Area. Melton only played six games last season before tearing his ACL, but he was a starter in the final two and played ten more minutes than Podz in each. Head coach Steve Kerr could prefer Melton’s defense and versatility again this season.

The 27-year-old looked on pace for a breakout before the devastating injury. He was showcasing his impact on both ends. Melton is a lockdown defender capable of making plays and shooting north of 37 percent from 3-point range. He fits in any lineup and should help the Warriors contend.

Do not be surprised to see Melton playing over Podz again. The 6’2 guard wants more on-ball opportunities, which could push Podziemski down the depth chart. The Warriors are all-in on winning. That usually means going with veterans in their prime over young talents.

Brandin Podziemski's honeymoon phase with the Warriors is over

Podz struggled in the playoffs, especially after Stephen Curry went down. He averaged just 7.5 points on 22.5 percent shooting from the field in the first four games of their series against the Timberwolves before exploding for 28 points in Game 5. The 22-year-old started 11 of 12 playoff contests, but his struggles may have the Warriors looking elsewhere.

Coach Kerr is no stranger to prioritizing veterans over youth. It is why the Jonathan Kuminga standoff has dragged on this long. Kuminga wants to go somewhere where he will be valued and has a chance to start. Kerr will have no qualms going with Melton over Podz if he believes that gives Golden State the best chance to win on a nightly basis.

Shams Charania reported Melton officially plans to sign in Golden State, but must wait out Kuminga’s decision. JK would be wise to take a three-year deal with a team option, but it is all about leverage. Regardless, Kerr will have several tough rotation calls to make, and fans know where he will side.

Podz keeps improving. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 26.8 minutes per game during his second season. He shot 44.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent on his threes. There is plenty to get excited about, but Melton’s lockdown defense gives him the upper hand in starting next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

That likely pushes Podz into 15 to 20 minutes per night. The 22-year-old will get some on-ball reps in the second unit, but he will be an ancillary option to Jimmy Butler or Kuminga. That is the price of trying to win every game and chase a championship.

The Golden State Warriors are all-in on trying to win as Stephen Curry’s career winds down. He is one of the greatest all-time and deserves the proper send-off. Brandin Podziemski’s feelings or desires won’t factor in. The honeymoon is certainly over, and don’t be surprised to see Melton getting more minutes when the regular season kicks off. That is just how it goes in the Bay Area.