Warriors' next roster move after potential mistake is painfully obvious

It’s been quite the season for the Golden State Warriors. The revival that Jimmy Butler seems to have brought to town has them in the perfect position to play playoff spoiler. With guys like Stephen Curry and Butler leading the way, the Warriors have some of the best playoff performers of the past decade on their roster. But they also have to figure things out toward the end of the lineup.

Golden State recently inked Kevin Knox to a contract for the remainder of the year. Knox had previously been on a 10-day with the Warriors and has spent most of the season with their G League squad, the Santa Cruz Warriors, but just got the official call-up.

Now, it feels like their next move should be obvious.

Warriors should sign Braxton Key after Kevin Knox move

Signing Knox to a contract proves that the Warriors are clearly comfortable signing guys from their G League team to contracts. They picked from what they knew.

That said, signing Knox to a contract could prove to be a mistake. Blue Man Hoop's Peter O'Keefe outlined the potential issues with the move, but the Warriors may not be done yet. They still have an open roster spot, and it makes sense to fill it so they have as many bodies as possible heading into the postseason.

Based on the way he’s played in limited G League opportunities, Braxton Key should be next up.

Key inked a two-way deal with the Warriors when they converted Pat Spencer’s two-way contract to a standard deal. And ever since he’s been around, he’s been incredible.

Prior to joining the Warriors organization, Key, who is 28 years old, had spent the year with the San Diego Clippers, the LA Clippers’ G League affiliate. He played fairly well there, but his three-point shot didn’t look amazing. That’s all changed since moving to Santa Cruz.

In his first eight appearances with Santa Cruz, Key has averaged 23.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks while shooting an impressive 55.1% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the three-point arc.

It may be a bit weird for the Warriors to bring two forwards on board with standard contracts, but if the talent is there, it’s important to reward it, and Key’s talent has been undeniable.

Although he’s a bit older, the 6-foot-8 rebounder has looked very useful. He’s a great rebounder for his size, and if he can continue to shoot the ball at a high level, the Warriors could have an intriguing piece to bring on board.

Now that Knox has been signed, it looks like the obvious move for Golden State to convert Key’s two-way contract to a standard deal.