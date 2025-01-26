The Golden State Warriors let Klay Thompson go after 11 years in the Bay Area. He made five All-Star appearances and helped the Dubs win four championships. The future Hall of Famer will forever be a franchise legend, but it was time to move on. Golden State thought they replaced his shooting with Buddy Hield, but that has not entirely been the case.

They started 12-3 with Hield shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors were the talk of the NBA, and it felt like they may return to title contention. It was followed by a five-game losing streak that was just the start of a disastrous run. They have won just ten of their last 30 and look like a lottery team. It has former front office executives advising the Dubs to sell ahead of the trade deadline.

Hield is partially to blame for their struggles. He has failed to make shots since the fast start and has fans ready to pull their hair out. The 6’4 wing has been down this path before, and several teams have limited his role as the issues arose.

Buddy Hield is becoming unplayable for the Warriors

Over the last 30 games, Hield averages 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 23.0 minutes per contest. He has shot 37.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent on his 3-point tries over that stretch. More alarmingly, the Warriors have been outscored by 2.8 points per game during his minutes.

Hield has never been known for his defense, which quickly makes things problematic when the shots stop falling. Fans saw him get moved to the bench in Sacramento before being traded to the Pacers in 2021. Indiana did the same before dealing him to the 76ers last season. Hield’s cold shooting saw him benched in the playoffs only to explode for 20 points in 21.5 minutes off the bench in Game 6.

The Warriors are reaching similar territory and the trade rumors are beginning. Golden State may be best to bench him for a few games until his jumper returns. Hield shooting 33 percent from 3-point range is too much for the Dubs to overcome, given their already narrow margin for error.

The 32-year-old wing is a plus-shooter but has always been streaky. He is a career 39.9 percent shooter from long range, which is the 55th-best in NBA history. That does not mean there are not extended stretches where he is a below-average shooter. It has been a prolonged one for Hield, and it should have head coach Steve Kerr considering moving him to the bench.

The Golden State Warriors desperately need to shake things up if they want to qualify for the postseason. Finding a move that vaults them into title contention may be impossible. It leaves their brain trust with several difficult decisions, including what to do with Buddy Hield. Fans may not be happy, but it is time to make those tough calls with a focus on what is best for the franchise long-term.