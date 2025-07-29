Warriors' champion surprisingly remains a free agent

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II remains an unrestricted free agent as August approaches. The 6’2 guard played a key role in bringing the 2022 championship back to the Bay Area. Payton is a 15-minute-per-game role player known for his lockdown defense. Shockingly, he remains unsigned, especially as teams focus on their perimeter defense.

Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency has prevented the Warriors from making moves. The two sides are still at an impasse. Kuminga wants to be paid like a star, and the Dubs see him as a role player. Until the situation is resolved, do not expect the Warriors to be making any moves other than signing minimum contracts.

Golden State's situation could mean Payton II returns to the Warriors after the dust has settled. There have been shockingly few rumors, even as he has become one of the best players available. Rumors suggested the two sides would part ways early in free agency, but the Dubs have to fill their roster after the Kuminga fiasco is sorted.

The Mitten left the Warriors after the 2022 championship for a payday in Portland, only to return eight months later. He found a home in the Bay Area after bouncing around to begin his NBA career. Payton II has played 194 games with the Dubs and just 76 between four other franchises.

The 32-year-old has struggled to stay healthy, but can be an impactful point of attack defender in a limited role. With Alex Caruso’s playoff success, it has been even more surprising that GP2 has not found a new team.

The Warriors only have nine players under contract. They are maintaining flexibility to pay Kuminga and keeping roster spots open if they are forced to sign-and-trade him. Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are expected to join the Dubs whenever they get Kuminga under contract. Golden State won’t be done there. They need at least 14 players to begin the regular season.

Melton is likely the replacement for Gary Payton II. He is known as a strong defender, but is coming off a torn ACL. The Warriors would be wise to sign another option, and there is nobody better than the Mitten. He knows their system and how to play off Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Warriors fans know that it is not always a seamless transition.

Do not be surprised to see the Golden State Warriors bring him back, but it hasn’t happened yet. With free agency one month in, that is certainly shocking. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out.