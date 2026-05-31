Warriors face difficult Draymond Green decision as Stephen Curry era winds down

The Golden State Warriors face a difficult Draymond Green decision this offseason as he sorts out what to do with his $27.6 million player option. They want to contend in Stephen Curry’s final years and would love to keep Draymond in the Bay Area for his entire career. It only makes sense if Green is willing to take less money. Draymond is declining, and the Warriors need more help if they are going to be a serious title contender.

This is a complicated decision. Green is a franchise legend who played a crucial role in the dynasty. The Warriors don’t win four championships without Draymond, but the 36-year-old is clearly declining. He produced his worst value over replacement player (VORP) since his rookie season in 2013, and the Warriors were actually 3.9 points per 100 possessions worse with Green on the floor this season.

He is no longer worth a massive salary, but his history makes it difficult to cut ties. At some point, the Warriors have to choose between maximizing their odds of contending and keeping Green happy. Golden State faces several tough calls this summer, and Draymond’s contract is near the top of that list.

Warriors have to decide Draymond Green’s future and it’s complicated

The Dubs missed the playoffs this season. They clearly need more talent around Stephen Curry if they plan to compete with the best teams in the NBA. If Draymond is unwilling to reduce his salary, the Warriors might have to move on. They should be exploring a Jimmy Butler trade and turning over every stone to find the right pieces.

Anthony Slater said the franchise’s appetite for a monster swing is down on the Ryen Russillo Show. Golden State will kick the tires on any move, but it may be time to face reality. The Spurs and Thunder aren’t going anywhere. They are two young teams with superstar talent and depth. The Warriors may choose to ride out the Curry era with Draymond by his side, just hoping to make the playoffs.

If they are fine with that fate, the Dubs should pay Draymond $20-25 million per year and keep the band together. Golden State can’t expect to suddenly leap up the standings, but there is no shame in being competitive without being in title contention. They already won four rings and are the most recent dynasty. Honoring the two stars of that group is admirable, even if it is not the move that gives them the best chance to contend.

The decision on Curry is easy. They are keeping him in the Bay Area for his entire career. Do they take the same route with Draymond? Or is he forced to go down the Klay Thompson path? It isn’t an easy call, especially with Green’s decline on full display.

Ultimately, the Golden State Warriors should work out a contract with Draymond Green that brings his salary down and lets the franchise add more talent. Convincing him may be difficult, but nothing about this is easy. Fans will be watching closely to see how this all shakes out.