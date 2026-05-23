Warriors should trade Jimmy Butler now to build title contender around Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors should trade Jimmy Butler immediately if they plan on building a title contender around Stephen Curry. They clearly need more talent. Golden State couldn’t escape the Play-In Tournament, and Curry just turned 38 years old. It is now or never with him leading the charge. Butler’s contract is the only path for the Warriors to acquire a star and become a serious title threat in 2027.

Butler tore his ACL in January and is unlikely to be ready at the start of the 2026-27 season. There is no guarantee the 36-year-old will fully bounce back from this injury. Those questions alone should put him on the trade block, and Golden State’s financial situation adds another crucial reason.

Butler is on a $56.8 million expiring contract. It is a massive number, but teams will have zero issues taking it on as salary matching in a trade. If Butler doesn’t want to report, he can just be bought out with no long-term penalty. If Golden State wants a star, trading Butler is the only real path to acquiring one.

The Warriors should trade Jimmy Butler to improve the roster around Stephen Curry

The Dubs are keeping the band together. They brought back head coach Steve Kerr. Curry and Draymond Green are locked in. Golden State wants to make another run, and everyone knows they need another star to have any shot.

The Warriors are already over the cap. They could package Green, Moses Moody, and more to trade for a marquee name, but it would gut their depth. Golden State can’t win without quality role players. They would have to round out their roster with minimum players, which would leave far too many holes for the Thunder and Spurs to exploit in the playoffs.

Butler’s max contract makes things easy. The Warriors can make a one-for-one swap with a ton of draft capital attached. They have four tradeable first-round picks and multiple swaps to put on the table. It is enough to intrigue any team, but not quite the package that gets a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade done.

Golden State should be searching for the best player they can find. Butler’s expiring contract is a neutral asset at worst. The Warriors should trade him for a player who is healthy and ready to be the face of the franchise when Curry retires. Golden State would love to find a superstar in his prime, but that is easier said than done.

Butler won’t be ready to start the season, and the Warriors need every win. The Western Conference will be loaded. The Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Lakers, and Rockets aren’t going anywhere. The Trail Blazers are on the rise. Golden State needs an upgrade over Butler to have any shot at keeping up, and the Warriors have until June 23 to make the biggest move possible.

The Golden State Warriors want to be in title contention during Stephen Curry’s final years, and that means trading Jimmy Butler immediately. They need a bigger star ready to be the face when Curry retires. Golden State has looked for a splashy trade in recent years. Now is the time to make it.