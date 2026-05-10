Warriors’ ultimate Stephen Curry plan could finally become reality

Steve Kerr is back with the Golden State Warriors after agreeing to a two-year deal, and fans already know what that means. As Shams Charania said Sunday morning on ESPN, the team will be star-hunting this summer to win another championship with Stephen Curry.

"They're gonna be out there in the marketplace looking for a star-caliber player to pair with Steph Curry."

Joining @SportsCenter to discuss the significance of Steve Kerr's new deal to return to the Warriors as the highest paid NBA head coach: pic.twitter.com/BquOsNRQVl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2026

After Golden State's season-ending loss in the play-in tournament, it felt like that truly might've been Kerr's final game with the team. Over the past week or so, that belief started to change. It was hard to believe that the head coach would step away from Curry, something he said he'd never do, but that didn't keep the doubts at bay.

Kerr could've decided that stepping away was what was best for him, and that would've been understandable. The allure of wanting to give things another go of trying to win another title with Curry might've been too much for him to ignore, though. Pair that with the Warriors' plan to go after another star this offseason, and Kerr could've already been experiencing some FOMO.

Now that we know Kerr is back, Golden State is officially all-in on pushing forward with its championship aspirations.

Warriors would love nothing more than to win another one with Steph

It's still too early to know which players may be available this summer, but the biggest name to hit the market could be Giannis Antetokounmpo. He won't have the final say in where he ends up if he tells Milwaukee he doesn't want to sign an extension in October, but he will have some pull, given his contract status.

The Warriors might not have the best shot at Antetokounmpo, given their lack of the kind of young talent the Bucks would want, but Kerr's return increases their chances of a trade. If he had decided to step away, that probably wouldn't have kept Golden State from pursuing Giannis, but it would've been harder to sell him on the Bay without the championship-winning head coach.

His presence could also help the Warriors bring LeBron James to San Francisco, if he wants to leave the Lakers in free agency. The chance to play with Curry on the same NBA team might be enough for LeBron to consider it, but Kerr gives the team another edge.

Adding either one of those stars (or whoever else will be out there) would check off a massive box for Golden State, but what matters in the end is if it results in another title. And the Warriors' chances of doing that would've taken a hit without Kerr, as there isn't a better coach out there that they could've elevated or brought in.

Curry is still too good for Golden State not to want to do what it can to win it all again, with or without Kerr, but his decision to stick around for two more years takes a weight off the organization's shoulders. Their next step in getting there will be deciding which star can best help their odds.