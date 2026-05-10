Steve Kerr contract signals next Warriors move fans will love

Golden State Warriors fans want their team to remain incredibly relevant and competitive over the remainder of Stephen Curry's career, and Steve Kerr's return as head coach could be the first step in ensuring that's the case.

Kerr and the Warriors officially agreed to a two-year contract extension on Saturday, but more importantly it could signal a bigger next move that may dramatically shift the team's championship hopes entering next season.

Steve Kerr's return could signal a big move for the Warriors this offseason

Speaking on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami earlier in the week, ESPN's Anthony Slater outlined his thoughts that the coaching choice could signal whether Golden State "believe they've got something cooking this summer."

Now that Kerr has indeed returned to the Warriors on a new deal, Slater has again referred to the capacity and aspiration for the franchise to build a more competitive team around Stephen Curry entering next season.

"But there are avenues to improve the roster in the immediate and, while there seems to be an internal understanding that a leap back into title contention is far-fetched, Kerr's return is a signal of a plan to reform the roster this summer in an effort to make it more competitive around Curry," Slater wrote.

Of course, things could change if Golden State get lucky and jump up into a top four pick at Sunday's draft lottery, leaving the front office with a decision to make on whether to trade the selection or use it on a young, franchise-altering prospect.

While that would make for some incredibly difficult decision-making, it would be a fantastic position for the Warriors to find themselves in as they look to liven up both their short and long-term outlook.

Steve Kerr wouldn't have returned if Warriors were eager to rebuild

As much as landing a top four pick on Sunday (9.4% chance) might shift things significantly, Kerr's return does also signal that Golden State have no interest in entering a rebuild despite finishing 10th in the Western Conference this season.

At 60-years-old and 12 years through his coaching career, Kerr wouldn't have been the man to go forward with as head coach if the franchise wanted to change their approach and focus further on developing young players.

Not only are the Warriors aiming to return to championship contention, but Kerr's new contract suggests he may have some assurance from the front office that it's a realistic possibility because they're about to pull of something big in the coming weeks or months.