Warriors finally grant Draymond Green his longtime wish in disastrous fashion

The Golden State Warriors answered Draymond Green’s wish for a starting center by trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the deadline. KP is again paired with Al Horford to eat up the center minutes on a contender as the Kuminga saga finally ended. KP’s unique skill set is the perfect fit in Golden State, but it all comes down to his health.

Porzingis played in just 17 of 52 regular-season games for the Hawks before this trade. He hasn’t suited up since Jan. 7 because of an illness. He has struggled to stay on the floor throughout his career, including playing more than 57 games in a season just once since 2017. The Warriors can’t expect him to suit up every night, but the Unicorn is still impactful when he does.

This trade eases the burden on Draymond and Al Horford. Green can play the four and shift over for spot minutes when needed. Horford is no longer forced to play more than the veteran can handle. KP gives them a stretch five capable of protecting the rim. This could be magical, but it will end in disaster.

Warriors trade for the starting center Draymond Green wanted with a catch

In the ideal world, Porzingis and Horford split the 48 minutes at the five, but that only works if both players are on the floor. Horford is 39 years old and must play limited minutes at this stage of his career. If KP is out, the Warriors traded Kuminga, Hield, and Trayce Jackson-Davis for just a 2026 second-round pick from the Lakers.

Porzingis has appeared in 32 percent of his games so far this season and has been dealing with this illness since last season. Expecting him to suddenly get healthy and stay that way seems foolish.

Shams Charania made it clear that Draymond is staying in Golden State after the franchise’s failed Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit. The four-time champion doesn’t want to be forced to play the five every night, but that may be the only option. It is a difficult spot to put the future Hall of Famer in. He is 35 years old and showing signs of decline. Golden State wisely got him help, but it is an unreliable option at best.

This will end in disaster. The Knicks, Mavericks, Wizards, Celtics, and Hawks all convinced themselves that acquiring the Unicorn was a wise move, and he would finally stay healthy for their franchise. It only worked out in Boston, and even the Cs knew they had to trade KP after the 2025 playoffs. The Warriors will be the latest disappointed team, and nobody will be more upset than Draymond.

