Former Warriors' guard is candidate to be traded again after awful start in new home

The Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Wizards in 2023, and he could be dealt for a third time after his struggles in New Orleans have reached new heights. The Pelicans have won just five of their first 27 games and are last in the Western Conference. Poole has only played in nine games, but the team is 7.1 points per 100 possessions worse when he is on the floor. The nightmare start has his new team exploring every avenue ahead of the deadline.

New Orleans will shop Poole on the trade market. They have no choice when he’s shooting 36.8 percent from the field and has produced a negative value over replacement player (VORP). Poole is just entering his prime, but Warriors fans know all too well the issues that come with him.

There was plenty of surprise when the Pelican acquired Poole. They wanted a Brandon Ingram scoring replacement and to dump CJ McCollum. New Orleans targeted Poole, but it hasn’t worked. Now, their only option is the same one that the Warriors reached years ago.

Jordan Poole is a candidate to be traded again

Finding a partner won’t be easy. Poole is set to make $34.0 million next season in the final year of his contract. It is a hefty price to pay for the 26-year-old and could be even more problematic if he is unwilling to take less in an extension.

Poole averages 17.7 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game so far this season. He can get buckets, but the NBA is valuing players in his archetype less each day. The 6’4 guard is a below-average defender and doesn’t have elite playmaking chops. Beyond his scoring, it is hard to pinpoint why anyone would acquire him.

Poole played a key scoring role on the Warriors' 2022 championship team. Unfortunately, the infamous Draymond Green punch was the beginning of the end for his time in the Bay Area. He spent two years with the Wizards before being shipped to the Pelicans in the 2025 offseason.

Can some franchise bring back the Poole that played for Golden State in the 2022 playoffs? He was efficiently making shots and helped the Dubs win a fourth title with Stephen Curry. That is the player teams want to see before acquiring Poole.

It isn’t happening in New Orleans. The Pelicans are already out of the playoff mix and should be focused on the future. They are shopping virtually every player on their roster as they attempt to rebuild. Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears give them two exciting rookies to build around. That is the start of a foundation the Pels desperately need.

The Golden State Warriors have no regrets about moving on from Jordan Poole, and the 6’4 guard could be traded again before the Feb. 5 deadline. The Pelicans are searching for moves and should embrace the tank. Warriors fans will be happy if Poole is moved to the other conference, but that is easier said than done. The Poole Party is not long for the Big Easy. Who knows where he will land. Dubs fans just hope they can unleash his talent.