Former Warriors favorite can't get a single playoff minute with his new team

The Golden State Warriors traded Buddy Hield to the Hawks in the Jonathan Kuminga deal, despite him being one of Stephen Curry’s all-time favorite teammates. Fans knew why, and they are not the least bit surprised that the sharpshooter has played zero minutes in Atlanta’s first three playoff games. Hield is clearly declining and has always struggled to get significant minutes in the biggest games.

The Warriors had a negative-4.0 net rating with Hield on the floor this season. He has always had defensive issues and wasn’t providing enough offensively to balance it out. Golden State jumped at the chance to include him in the Kuminga deal, and it is the only part they aren’t regretting. Kuminga has been outstanding in Atlanta and is earning what Golden State wouldn't give him.

Hield veteran played in just seven games after the trade. Atlanta is loaded on the wing and doesn’t have room for the 33-year-old veteran. The Hawks are surprisingly up 2-1 on the Knicks in their opening round playoff series and have done it all without Hield playing one second on the floor.

Buddy Hield can’t get a single playoff minute with the Hawks

Jock Landale is the only player sidelined for Atlanta. Hield is healthy and available, but hasn’t been used. Clearly, the Hawks have agreed with the Warriors' stance. Hield produced a negative box score plus-minus in Golden State and can’t even crack Quin Snyder’s rotation in Atlanta.

The 33-year-old is in the second season of a four-year contract. He has just $3 million guaranteed for next season, and it will be fascinating to see what Atlanta chooses to do. The Hawks are ahead of schedule with this group. They just traded Trae Young and are even closer to contention. Atlanta would love to get Hield's deal off their books, but likely doesn’t want to eat the money. Do not be surprised to see Buddy traded again this summer.

Hield loved his time with the Warriors and didn’t want to leave. Sadly, he was not producing enough on the court to stay. Golden State used Kuminga to dump him in Atlanta. That move keeps being proven right.

Hield is declining and is not part of a contender's rotation at this stage in his career. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the 33-year-old. He is a beloved teammate who can make shots. It is the rest of his game that is holding him back. Things will only get worse. Hield may have to embrace an end-of-the-bench veteran role if he wants to stick in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors were wise to trade Buddy Hield when they did. He is a non-factor for the Hawks and was struggling mightily in the Bay Area. The decline is real, and the future is uncertain. Credit to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office for moving on, despite Stephen Curry loving having the sharpshooter as his teammate.