Former Warriors star is falling apart with no sign of recovery

The Golden State Warriors moved on from Klay Thompson in the 2024 offseason in part because they saw the 6’5 wing starting to decline. He took another step back in his first season with the Mavericks, and he is unlikely to bounce back given his age and injury history.

The Dubs fleeced the Mavericks in this sign-and-trade. They avoided overpaying Klay to keep their title window open. Letting him leave for Dallas opened the door for the Warriors to add Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton. Those moves played a crucial role in the Jimmy Butler trade and getting Stephen Curry a co-star.

Things are also blowing up in Dallas. Thompson still wants to start and play a significant role. The Mavericks limited him to 27.3 minutes per game last season, which were his fewest since his rookie season in 2012. The trade is already backfiring and will only get worse over the final two seasons of his current contract.

Klay Thompson is falling apart and won’t recover

Thompson still averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over 72 games last season. His numbers were down virtually across the board from his Golden State days, including shooting a career-worst 41.2 percent from the field, but he is far from unplayable.

Klay’s biggest decline has come on the defensive end of the floor. Long gone are his prime days as a perimeter stopper. The Mavericks had a 117.6 defensive rating with Thompson on the floor last season, and it dropped to 114.9 when he went to the bench. It resulted in Dallas producing a negative-2.1 net rating with Klay. Nico Harrison claimed defense wins championships after trading Luka, so he is likely regretting this deal for Klay after his decline.

Injuries played a significant role here. Thompson missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons after tearing his ACL and Achilles. He played well in the two years following his return, but Golden State saw the decline as he entered his mid-30s.

Klay has lost a bit of athleticism and quickness. The jumper has dipped to just below elite, and he isn’t a 20-point-per-game scorer anymore. All those small declines have resulted in the decreases in production. Father time is undefeated, and the back-to-back significant injuries played a role in Thompson’s sooner-than-expected decline.

Sadly, there isn’t a bounce back coming. Thompson turns 36 in February. He can still shoot over 39 percent from 3-point range and get buckets, but it has to be in a smaller role. The Mavs must cover for his defensive shortcomings and find ways to maximize his production. He is no longer a star, but remains a talented role player deserving of minutes. It is all about using him correctly at this stage.

The Golden State Warriors got out at the right time. Klay Thompson wanted a deal similar to the one Draymond Green is currently on to stay with the Dubs. He couldn’t live up to that contract, and both sides decided it was best to move on. The Mavericks are now dealing with Klay’s decline. Warriors fans hate it for the franchise legend, but it won’t improve. All they can do is remember the good times.