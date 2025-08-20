Warriors get last laugh as Klay Thompson's move to Dallas backfires

The Golden State Warriors look genius for not offering Klay Thompson a massive contract after his struggles with the Mavericks. The legend helped bring four championships to the Bay Area and is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Golden State saw him decline and was offering him a reasonable contract for his current production. Thompson wasn’t happy with the situation and ultimately departed for Dallas in the 2024 offseason. The Dubs got the last laugh on this one.

Klay shot a career-worst 41.2 percent from the field, and his 14.0 points per game were his lowest mark since his rookie season. Thompson was still an elite shooter capable of offensive outbursts, but he is not the prime star that Warriors fans remember. The Mavs produced negative 2.1 points per 100 possessions with Thompson on the floor and disastrously crashed into the lottery after the stunning Luka Doncic trade.

Klay’s feelings of disrespect did not take into account his market value. The Warriors were rumored to be offering $46-48 million over two years in extension talks, but Thompson got $50 million over three years from Dallas. Golden State was willing to give him more per year, but the franchise is now laughing as his move to the Mavericks hasn’t gone according to plan.

Klay Thompson’s signing with the Mavericks backfires

Klay went to Dallas to play off Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks were in the NBA Finals in 2024 and thought Thompson’s shooting could help push them to a championship. Fans never fully got to find out. Luka dealt with injuries before the shocking trade that sent him to the Lakers. Kyrie tore his ACL shortly after that, which left Thompson with no lead ball-handler to get him open looks.

The Mavs shockingly won the draft lottery and selected Cooper Flagg number one overall. It was a massive stroke of luck for the franchise, but Dallas isn’t a serious contender this season. Kyrie will miss a significant portion of the season. The Mavericks may rely heavily on a rookie to create plays and run their offense. That is unlikely to lead to winning basketball.

The Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler and have designs of contending for the championship. Their offseason is stalled by Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency, but fans can expect several veterans to sign once things are sorted with the 6'8 forward.

The Klay Thompson trade came full circle in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Warriors have no regrets. It was painful losing a legend, but they saw his decline. The 35-year-old missed two full seasons with devastating injuries. For Klay to return and be part of a fourth title run was miraculous. Golden State knew it wouldn’t go on forever. When Thompson was unwilling to accept a short-term deal, the Dubs moved on.

Do not rule out a reunion to end his legendary career. It is the only fitting way to finish things. Thompson will forever be a Warrior, no matter how many years he plays elsewhere. Business got in the way, but Golden State doesn’t win four rings without Klay.

Things haven’t worked out for Klay Thompson in Dallas, and the Golden State Warriors were absolutely right. The move has backfired for the Mavericks, and fans can bet Nico Harrison poked around the trade market this offseason. He couldn’t find the right deal, but may before the deadline in February. The Dubs have to laugh at this whole situation, but are still wishing Klay the best.