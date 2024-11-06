The Harsh reality of the Warriors trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are searching for a superstar to pair with Stephen Curry and one of the world’s best players may soon be available. Milwaukee is 1-6 to begin the season, and the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors are heating up. Golden State is reportedly interested and has plenty of assets to make a trade. The Warriors are a serious threat if the Greek Freak wants to go elsewhere.
It is all speculation at this point, and a trade will not be easy. The Bucks are over the second tax apron and face significant restrictions in making a deal. Golden State is just $533,659 below the first apron where they are hard-capped per Spotrac. It would likely take a third team to make a Giannis blockbuster.
Antetokounmpo is in his prime and under contract through 2027. It will take a massive haul to acquire the soon-to-be 30-year-old. The Dubs have several assets but does the price ultimately ruin their chances at title contention?
Warriors may struggle to contend after paying for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee is entering a rebuild if they trade the Greek Freak, so young assets and draft picks are their top priority. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga are the first three asks for the Bucks. Golden State would have to include Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II as salary-matchers to make the math work. The trade also involves a third team and three first-round picks heading to Milwaukee.
The Warriors would have Giannis flanking Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but their depth would go from elite to questionable. They likely keep their three offseason acquisitions of De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. The Dubs would still have Trayce Jackson-Davis, Lindy Waters, and Kevon Looney too. It is a strong nine-person rotation but is light on shooting and wings.
Giannis and Draymond would create havoc on defense, but is that enough to make a serious championship group?
The team would face a significant injury risk. Giannis has missed time in four of the last five playoffs. Curry, Green, and Melton are not exactly iron men. Even with one missing rotation piece, things could go sideways quickly. That is the risk of trading for a superstar midseason, and it usually takes an offseason to get their roster situated.
The Dubs look formidable right now. Do they throw that away to chase Giannis? Expect it to happen if Antetokounmpo becomes available.
This trade would give Golden State an old roster that is running out of title contention chances. Melton, Looney, Jackson-Davis, and Walters would be their only rotation options under 30 with Curry and Green nearing the end of their primes. Giannis wants to compete for championships and could quickly request another move if the Warriors star duo regresses.
This is a risky move, but the Golden State Warriors are never afraid of being bold. It may blow up in their faces, but it is not every day a franchise can acquire one of the best players in the world. Do not be surprised to see the Dubs take their shot if the opportunity arises. It is their chance at one final championship with Stephen Curry, but the odds may be slimmer than fans want to admit.