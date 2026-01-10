Warriors have to move on despite Buddy Hield's plea to stay

The Golden State Warriors should trade Buddy Hield before the Feb. 5 deadline, despite his desire to stay with the franchise. They were against trading Hield in the offseason (subscription required), and the sharpshooter has talked about wanting to stay in the Bay Area. Golden State has its sights set on title contention, and now is the time to make a trade.

Hield played four minutes of garbage time on Friday night’s win over the Kings, but he was out of the rotation in four of the previous five contests. The Warriors want shooting around Stephen Curry, but Hield’s defense and lack of other contributions are problematic.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised. Hield flamed out in Philadelphia and was benched in the playoffs before arriving in Golden State. It is part of the Buddy Love experience, but the Warriors can’t stay on the rollercoaster much longer.

Warriors must move on from Buddy Hield

Hield is a career 39.5 percent 3-point shooter in an era where every team is searching for floor spacers. That is precisely why the Warriors wanted him, and he has gotten several shots on contenders.

It is the rest of his game that is worrying. Hield has produced a 0.0 value over replacement player (VORP), and the Warriors have a negative-8.2 net rating in his minutes. Golden State is shockingly 15.3 points per 100 possessions better without him in the game.

A contending roster with hopes of making a deep playoff run can't afford to give Hield significant minutes. The Warriors' margin for error is slim in the crowded Western Conference, which makes it even more impossible for head coach Steve Kerr to rely on Hield.

Golden State will make moves before the trade deadline. They hope to end the Jonathan Kuminga saga. The talented forward is out of the rotation, but fans have seen the flashes. The Warriors need production from that spot and would love to find a 3-and-D wing or a big man to improve their rotation.

Hield's $9.6 million contract could be a strong salary-matching piece in upgrading. Teams may be scared off by his $10.0 million player option for the 2026-27 season, but it is not so cumbersome that a rebuilding team would scoff at the deal. It could help them meet the salary floor and give them a sharpshooter who creates space for younger talents to shine.

The Warriors must find a deal for Hield and Kuminga. They need more talent and depth to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. It is all about finding the right deal. Curry is still elite, so Golden State has a shot. Making a deep playoff run hinges on the upgrades they make between now and Feb. 5.

The Golden State Warriors have to trade Buddy Hield, despite his pleas to stay with the organization. His shooting is not enough to make up for the defensive concerns. The only goal should be trying to win it all. That won't be possible with Hield playing postseason minutes and would be boosted by flipping him for a more trusted option as soon as possible.