Hawks are about to learn a Jonathan Kuminga lesson the Warriors have known for years

The Golden State Warriors tried to get Jonathan Kuminga to agree to a long-term contract since he was rookie extension-eligible in 2024, and the Hawks are about to learn that the 6’7 forward values himself highly. There was significant back-and-forth between the team and Kuminga’s agent during his restricted free agency. Kuminga declined a three-year deal worth $75.2 million because the final year was a team option. If the Hawks think they are getting a discount, they should think again.

Atlanta has a $24.3 million team option on Kuminga for next season. The Hawks have to decide how they want to operate. The 23-year-old showed flashes after the trade. Kuminga proved he can be an impactful rotation player, but working out an extension still won’t be easy.

Kuminga believes he is a future star and wants to be paid like one. Atlanta was eager to dump Kristaps Porzingis and was happy to take a shot on a talented forward with upside. Warriors fans know Kuminga is a bucket, but the full experience was still a rollercoaster ride. Teams can’t afford to overpay in the second apron era, which further complicates these talks. Atlanta will quickly learn how difficult it is to work out a deal with Kuminga.

Hawks will soon find out that extending Jonathan Kuminga is difficult

The Warriors wisely moved on at the deadline. Kuminga was never going to reach his full potential in the Bay Area. Head coach Steve Kerr never fully trusted the young forward. With Kerr set to return, things would have only gotten worse. The Hawks have a nightly role and a young squad to help him grow.

Phoenix reportedly offered a four-year deal worth $90 million in a sign-and-trade scenario last offseason. Kuminga knows he has options for longer-term contracts. The Hawks control the situation, but the 23-year-old isn’t dropping his salary. He will likely push Atlanta for closer to $25 million per year in a long-term extension.

The Warriors could never find common ground. They ultimately agreed to a two-year deal with a team option to make Kuminga a tradeable asset at the deadline. It wasn’t what either side wanted, but it was the only way to get a deal done.

The Hawks do not want to get into a messy standoff with Kuminga, but they are barely under the cap with just ten players on their roster. Atlanta can’t afford to overpay JK as they look to build a title contender around Jalen Johnson. The Hawks would love to get a long-term deal done, but it will cost them if they do.

Jonathan Kuminga should fight for every dollar he can get. He has done nothing wrong in any scenario, but it is difficult. Kuminga wants to be paid like a future star without displaying that he’s anywhere near there. The Warriors struggled with it for years, and it is the Atlanta Hawks' turn now.

Dubs fans know this will likely get messy. They will certainly be watching closely and judging to see if Golden State botched this negotiation. This summer will tell us a lot about where Kuminga stands with the Hawks and what is next for him. All fans can do is wait to see how it plays out.