Warriors can land ideal guard target in Jonathan Kuminga trade right now

The Golden State Warriors should target Devin Carter as part of the return for Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade with the Kings. The 6’2 guard barely played as a rookie, and the Kings just added Dennis Schroder to a loaded backcourt. They are not prioritizing Carter, but he could break out in Golden State. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie noted the 23-year-old’s defensive potential and loves his fit with the Dubs.

Carter’s jumper is concerning. He made just 18 of 61 3-point attempts as a rookie, and his shot appears to have a hitch. The Warriors would have to improve his jumper, but the 6'2 guard is known for his strong work ethic. He will grow his game and could be a difference-maker in Golden State quickly.

The Kuminga saga has taken the life out of the Warriors’ offseason. There appears to be no end in sight, but Golden State can’t bring him back. The relationship is broken, and the Kings are interested. The Dubs should swap Kuminga for Carter and reap the benefits.

Devin Carter is the ideal target for the Warriors in Jonathan Kuminga trade

Carter is 23 years old with elite defensive potential. The Dubs desperately need some athleticism and pop in their lineup. Carter could be their defensive stopper and secondary creator. He dominated in the G League last season when given significant minutes and could pop in the NBA on a team that trusts him.

Putting an elite defensive guard next to Stephen Curry would unlock the Warriors on that end of the floor. Carter could take on the lead ball-handler and create havoc with his athleticism. He was a lottery pick in 2024 and still has immense potential.

The Warriors would likely get a first-round draft pick and another role player in return for Kuminga. That is a significant haul for a young talent who has struggled to find consistent minutes in the Bay Area. It would be a wise move for the Dubs. They must break up with Kuminga, and getting two rotation pieces and a draft pick raises their ceiling and increases their flexibility.

Carter averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.0 minutes per game as a rookie. He struggled to get minutes and was far from a difference-maker, but few first-year guards are. The Kings are not showing faith in him, and the Warriors may get an absolute steal.

Vecenie noted he thinks Carter can be one of the best guard defenders in the NBA when he reaches his prime. That is high praise, but a game-changer of that type could be available at a discount right now. The Warriors should run to the phone to see if they can make him part of a Kuminga sign-and-trade to accomplish two goals in one move.

The Golden State Warriors should try to pry Devin Carter away from the Kings. The 23-year-old has immense upside and could blossom in the right situation. He must quickly earn head coach Steve Kerr’s trust, but Carter’s work ethic and athleticism give him a leg up. Expect him to shine as he reaches his prime. Warriors fans would love to see that happen in the Bay Area next to Stephen Curry, and it is only one call away.