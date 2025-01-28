New Warriors report adds layer to potential Jimmy Butler trade

The Golden State Warriors have been in a state of disarray for a little while now. A hot start to the season has been wiped out by inconsistent play, injuries, and a lack of depth on the roster. Now, as the trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Warriors will be forced to look for ways to help Stephen Curry compete for his fifth championship.

They will have some big decisions to make regarding the futures of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and others, especially if they are going to consider including them in trades. Golden State has the salaries to make a move, but they will need to find the right one.

And Jimmy Butler could be on their radar.

Warriors may be interested in Jimmy Butler trade again

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors are once again showing interest in a potential Butler trade now that the Miami Heat have lowered their asking price.

Sources: The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 28, 2025

Butler was recently suspended indefinitely by the Heat. He was informed that Haywood Highsmith would be starting over him, leading him to leave shootaround, which prompted the suspension.

And per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Heat have begun lowering their asking price in a potential deal. (H/t Adam Wells of Bleacher Report)

"The Heat are really, really trying to make this happen. And I know that you could have said that any time in the last four or five weeks, but in talking to people who are involved in these talks, I think the Heat's prices have come down. What they're willing to accept in trade has widened, and I think that's going to bring some more teams that we're previously sitting on the sideline to the table.”

Golden State is 4-6 in their last 10 games and on the outside looking in of the Play-In Tournament. Trading for Butler would certainly improve their chances of making a run.

What’s unclear is how low the Heat’s asking price has dropped.

The Warriors could match Butler’s salary without giving up Kuminga, but the Heat would probably still want him in a trade. That said, Golden State could probably get away with not giving up as much draft capital now.

Or perhaps Miami’s asking price has dropped so much that they wouldn’t even have to send out Kuminga.

Regardless, the package Miami is looking for has gotten to a point where the Warriors are at least interesting again, and that adds a whole new layer to things.