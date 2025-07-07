Jonathan Kuminga's next team is now painfully obvious after surprise 3-team trade

The Golden State Warriors may lose Jonathan Kuminga to the Utah Jazz after the stunning John Collins three-team trade created an avenue for them to have cap space. Bobby Marks noted they will likely stay over the cap, but the Jazz have a $26.6 million trade exception too. With Kuminga dangling in free agency as the best available player, Utah may try to swoop in and steal the 22-year-old.

The Dubs have the right to match any contract, but they shouldn’t. Golden State has set a high asking price for the 6’8 forward in a trade. They do not want to lose him with zero return. The Warriors must be realistic, though. He wasn’t in their playoff rotation before Stephen Curry’s injury. The fit just isn’t there, and the Dubs can’t pay a significant price for an occasional role player.

Kuminga may have an option he did not think was available. The Jazz are a young team with shots and touches to fill. It could be his chance to shine, and Utah just created room to make a move.

Jonathan Kuminga should go to Jazz after stunning John Collins trade

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals in 24.3 minutes last season. Fans know he can get buckets, but his lack of shooting and playmaking are problems. The 22-year-old needs time on the floor to improve and those opportunities are not coming in Golden State.

The Jazz are the perfect spot. Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins have all departed this offseason. Utah needs scoring and offensive creation. Kuminga could form a dynamic young wing duo with Ace Bailey. The Jazz have an exciting core, and Kuminga would add to that. It likely takes a sign-and-trade, but Utah has no issues in making deals.

The Jazz’s newfound room gives them several opportunities. The biggest is acquiring Jonathan Kuminga and beefing up their current roster. Utah wants to be in the lottery and take their chance at landing a superstar in the loaded 2026 draft. Kuminga will get buckets, but he is not suddenly turning the Jazz into a contender. This is the perfect move for a rebuilding team, and the Warriors should take Utah as a serious threat.

The Jazz have been trying to trade Collins for months, but nobody expected the Heat to get Norman Powell for virtually free. This was a stunning trade that could have massive implications in the Bay Area. The Warriors are no closer to sorting out Kuminga’s restricted free agency, so a new suitor is the last thing they want.

The Golden State Warriors can only bring back Jonathan Kuminga if they are committed to giving him significant nightly minutes. That doesn’t appear to be the case, so the franchise should look to move on. Trading him to Utah may be the perfect answer as the Dubs look to compete for a championship. The possibility got a lot more real after this stunning trade, but stay tuned to see how it all plays out.