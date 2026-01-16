Klay Thompson's nightmare season opens door for Warriors' dream scenario

The Golden State Warriors traded Klay Thompson after 13 years with the franchise, but his struggles with the Mavericks could bring him back for the close to his legendary career. Stephen Curry didn’t want Thompson to leave, but he departed to play with Luka Doncic. The Mavs traded the superstar, and the move left Klay in an impossible position to succeed.

The future Hall of Famer won four championships and made five All-Star appearances as a Warrior. Fans don’t need me to tell them about his elite shooting chops or impact on the Dubs’ dynasty. The good times made his messy exit even more heartbreaking, but that may not be the end of this saga.

The Mavericks are 11 games under .500 and positioning to tank. They are focused on building around Cooper Flagg, who is still a teenager. The 35-year-old Thompson doesn’t fit that timeline. Do not be surprised to see Dallas move on, and it could set up the perfect scenario.

Klay Thompson may return to the Warriors after nightmare with the Mavericks

Thompson went to the Mavericks to play with one of the best shot creators in the world, but the stunning trade left him playing off Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard. Warriors fans know Klay needs a shot creator to feed him the ball to be at his best. Those two young guards simply aren’t good enough.

Thompson is under contract for $17.4 million next season. The Mavs are shopping him before the Feb. 5 deadline, and it could be a similar scenario to Marcus Smart’s last year. The Wizards traded for the former Defensive Player of the Year only to buyout the final season of his contract and let him become an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason. A rebuilding franchise might do the same with Klay, and it would open the door for Golden State to bring him back on a discount.

Thompson never should have left. His production immediately fell off after arriving in Dallas. The veteran is declining, but the synergy between the Warriors stars would have helped put Thompson in the best possible position to be impactful.

Klay is no longer an All-Star. Warriors fans saw him declining in his final season in the Bay Area. He is still a lights-out shooter, but his defense has dipped to below average. Thompson needs someone to create the open looks where he is still shooting 39.0 percent.

The 6’5 wing is averaging a career low in minutes, points, and assists this season as he is shooting under 38 percent from 3-point range for the first time. Age is playing a factor, but so is the team around him. Thompson likely wants out, and there is no better landing spot than Golden State.

The Golden State Warriors could get their storybook ending. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson were the pillars of a dynasty. Everyone wanted to see them finish their careers together. It looks more likely than ever. They may not be chasing a title, but fans would love to see Klay ride off into the sunset with his team. The Warriors have a shot to make it a reality, and all fans can do is stay tuned to see how it all plays out.