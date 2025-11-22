Klay Thompson's collapse reveals harsh truth Warriors fans saw coming a mile away

The Golden State Warriors have watched Klay Thompson decline for years, but his collapse to begin this season has been worsened by the Mavericks' point guard woes. Thompson is one of the best shooters of all time. That does not change the fact that he needs someone to set the table to unlock his skill set. After the stunning Luka Doncic trade and Kyrie Irving’s knee injury, the Mavs haven’t had it.

Klay likely regrets leaving the Bay Area. He won four championships and became a legend with the Dubs. The 35-year-old was the perfect backcourt complement to Stephen Curry and will forever be one of the best Warriors of all time. Things drastically changed when he went to Dallas, and the Mavs' chaos since has only made things worse.

Thompson was clearly declining during the end of his Golden State tenure. Fans are not shocked to see him take another step backward, but it has been made so much worse by the Mavs' point guard play.

Warriors fans saw Klay Thompson’s collapse getting so much worse without a table setter

Thompson averages 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per game for his career on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent on his 3-point attempts. Those numbers dip to 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 42.7 percent from the field and under 40 from three in 215 games without Stephen Curry. Prime Klay benefitted from Curry’s gravity, but that luxury is gone.

The Mavericks started the year with rookie Cooper Flagg at point guard, but that experiment was quickly shelved. He was not ready for that role, so Dallas started using D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Williams more. It lost Thompson his starting gig, but his numbers have improved since the switch.

Klay scoring is up 2.2 points each night, and he is shooting 3.7 percent better from the field. The 6'5 wing has raised his 3-point percentage to 32.5 over the last nine games.

Thompson needs a point guard to bring the best out of him. An elite player like Stephen Curry can take it to another level. Teaming up with Luka and Kyrie brought him to Dallas, but the Mavs foolishly traded one and do not have the other because of an injury.

Warriors fans know this story. Klay was never an otherworldly shot creator. He got buckets often without dribbling. Dallas has nobody to give him those easy looks, which has precipitated his decline. Life is good playing off Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Things get much harder when those elite talents aren’t on the floor.

The Golden State Warriors moved on at the right time. It was heartbreaking to see a franchise legend walk out the door, but Klay Thompson was on the decline. Things have only gotten worse for the 35-year-old in Dallas, but the collapse might not be as bad if the Mavericks had kept Luka Doncic. That head-scratching decision alienated the fan base and ruined things for Klay. Dubs fans could see it coming as soon as number 77 went to the Lakers.

Hopefully, the Mavs send Thompson to a contender before the deadline, and fans can witness a bounce back. It isn’t happening in Dallas, but it could if Klay gets a playmaker to set the table for him. Warriors fans know that story all too well.