Longtime Warriors veteran may be nearing the end of his Golden State run

The Golden State Warriors signed Gary Payton II to a one-year contract in the offseason, but the longtime guard’s minutes are down. Fans can see the writing on the wall. GP2 got his first DNP-CD in years in early November, and he’s played fewer than five minutes in three of the last six games. He filled a crucial role in winning the 2022 championship, but the 33-year-old’s days in the Bay Area are numbered.

The Warriors are all-in on competing for championships as Stephen Curry’s career winds down. It is why fans keep hearing the Giannis trade rumors, and how they got Jimmy Butler. Head coach Steve Kerr is never afraid to make a difficult decision if he thinks it helps his team win. He has benched several veterans that played key roles in their four rings, and all eventually move on. Payton’s time appears to be coming.

The Warriors have won just four of their last ten games as injuries have struck their aging roster. They desperately need an injection of youth, size, and athleticism. GP2 used to bring those traits, but the 33-year-old is sadly declining right before fans' eyes.

Gary Payton II may be nearing the end of his Warriors run

The Mitten averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.6 steals in 12.3 minutes per game through Golden State’s first 25 games. He has been healthy, but is shooting just 27.6 percent from 3-point range. His playing time and scoring are at their lowest since his first year in the Bay Area in 2021. Payton has produced a 0.1 value over replacement player (VORP), but coach Kerr is not trusting him to play significant minutes.

Finding the right lineups to use with Payton II has always been challenging. He is a subpar shooter who makes his bones defensively. At 33 years old, those warts are only getting worse as the Warriors' margin for error decreases. It is making things difficult for Kerr and the coaching staff.

The Dubs are fighting to get into the top six and secure a guaranteed playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference. They are already 2.5 games back of the Timberwolves for the final spot. That is exactly why the worry level is up. It should be all hands on deck, but Payton II isn’t part of that calculus for Kerr.

The 33-year-old is an incredible story. He went undrafted and bounced around to multiple franchises before landing in Golden State. Payton II nearly was a video coordinator over playing for the Warriors. Nobody expected him to have a decade-long career, and a decline at the end won’t sour this story.

The Golden State Warriors are slowly moving away from Gary Payton II. They just did this with Kevon Looney, and he wasn’t the first member of their dynasty to decline his way off the franchise. GP2 is a legend in the Bay Area, but his time with the Warriors is ending. Fans should savor the final moments while they still can.