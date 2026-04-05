Warriors' once exciting rookie might already be on his way out

The Golden State Warriors may dump Quinten Post in the offseason as they attempt to upgrade their roster around Stephen Curry. The former second-round draft pick is a restricted free agent this summer, but the Dubs' spending will be focused elsewhere. They want to bring back Kristaps Porzingis and improve their depth. Finding places for Gary Payton II, De’Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry figure to outweigh bringing back Post, especially after an up-and-down season.

The seven-footer shockingly cracked Golden State’s rotation as a rookie. That is not the norm for a player taken in the 50s. He shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and even stuck in the playoff rotation as the Warriors topped the Rockets in the opening round. Fans were excited about finally having a stretch five around Steph and Draymond, but things have quickly fizzled.

Post has struggled to make shots and is dealing with a nagging foot injury that currently has him sidelined. For the season, he is 12th in minutes per game on the Warriors. If Golden State plans to upgrade, that likely means dumping Post in the process.

Quinten Post may already be done with the Warriors

Golden State clearly wanted to upgrade at the five this season. They signed Al Horford in free agency and traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline. Both players are likely to return to the Bay Area for the 2026-27 campaign. The Warriors have no plans of dumping Draymond Green and have seen Gui Santos pass Post in the pecking order.

Golden State can match any offer Post receives, but the seven-footer has no reason to stick around to be the fifth big man. The Warriors want to chase a championship and have no reason to keep an unhappy 26-year-old on their roster who isn’t playing a significant role or making millions. It is time to part ways. Let Post search for more consistent minutes, and it opens a space for the Dubs to land an upgrade.

Time is quickly running out for Golden State. Curry is 38 years old and dealing with a nagging knee injury. Next season is the Warriors' best chance to make another deep run with the legend leading their roster.

They have to do everything to maximize that shot, which sadly means dumping Post. He was promising as a rookie, but the seven-footer isn’t ready for a significant role on a title contender. The best thing for everyone is letting him walk. That seemed unfathomable one year ago, but changes happen quickly in the NBA.

Warriors fans can’t be shocked. Golden State had similar sagas with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga. They are talented players, but aren’t ready for the role Golden State needs. The best thing to do is move on and find the pieces that are. Sometimes the saga gets messy if the franchise doesn’t act fast. There is no need to go there with Post.

Quinten Post appears to already be on his way out with the Golden State Warriors. He looked like a promising stretch five as a rookie, but regressed in year two. With the Dubs chasing roster upgrades and wins, they can’t afford to pay Post. Hopefully, the Warriors do the right thing on this one.