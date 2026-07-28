Warriors open door to build title team around Steph Curry after signing Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Draymond Green on a one-year, $27.7 million contract on Tuesday. It limits the team’s flexibility in the short term, but gives them a clean cap sheet next summer to build a title contender around Stephen Curry.

The only players currently on the books for the 2027-28 season are Moses Moody, Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos, and Will Richards. Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton, and Al Horford have player options. Even if they accept, Golden State could have over $100 million in cap space to shake things up.

There were talks about Draymond getting a multi-year deal, but it never happened. He declined his player option to give Golden State flexibility this summer. Sadly, they never used it. LeBron James decided to join the 76ers, and the Warriors couldn’t pull off a trade for Giannis. They keep taking swings and missing. Having cap space is their path to making a significant shakeup.

Curry is extension-eligible in August and could lock in his contract. He wants to finish his career with the Warriors, but is asking Golden State to be a title contender. Getting Draymond back on a one-year deal gives the Dubs an avenue to remake their roster. The Lakers just did it around Luka Doncic this summer. Curry hopes the Warriors are next.

Warriors could remake their roster around Stephen Curry in 2027 offseason

Green, Curry, and Butler are all projected to be unrestricted free agents next summer. Brandin Podziemski will be restricted. There is no guarantee that Porzingis, Horford, or Melton pick up their player options. Golden State could be looking at a bare-bones roster to rebuild.

The Warriors appear to be bringing back the two-timeline approach. They are keeping their options open for the post-Curry era and trying to win now. The meeting of those two scenarios could be next summer, when the Warriors add multiple long-term pieces like the Lakers did this year with Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton.

Nikola Jokic plans on becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. He keeps saying he wants to stay with the Nuggets, but the three-time MVP will be free to sign with any team. Golden State will certainly be pitching him on coming to the Bay Area. The Joker will be the biggest prize in free agency, but the Warriors would have multiple avenues to improve their roster.

The Lakers pulled off a sign-and-trade for Kessler and signed multiple pieces off the open market. Golden State could make a blockbuster deal and add in free agency. It is too early to say what those moves would look like, but the avenue to build one final title contender around Stephen Curry is firmly open next summer.

The Golden State Warriors re-signing Draymond Green on a one-year deal kept their flexibility open. They hope to land a superstar to give Stephen Curry a serious shot at his fifth ring. Next summer, the Dubs will have options to improve their roster. It is all about making it happen. Finding a star is never easy, but the door is open. That is a start.