5 Players the Warriors may replace Jonathan Kuminga with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are using their depth to dominate. With 11 wins in their first 14 games, they are atop the Western Conference playing a 12-man rotation. De’Anthony Melton’s season-ending injury has not stopped head coach Steve Kerr. No player averages more than 30 minutes per game with only Stephen Curry and Draymond Green over 28.
Jonathan Kuminga has felt the effects of the Dubs’ depth. Many expected him to take over as the franchise’s number two scorer, but he is sixth on the team in minutes per game at just 22.9 each night. His playing time is trending down and leaves Golden State with a tough decision to make after the two sides failed to reach an extension.
The Warriors attempted to trade for a superstar in the offseason but struck out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. Expect interest to remain in a consolidation trade. The Dubs need the right star and the available options may not force the issue. Here are five potential replacements if Golden State decides to trade Kuminga.
5. Zach LaVine
The Bulls want to trade LaVine but have not found a partner willing to take on the $94.9 million owed to him over the next two seasons. He is an elite scorer and doing it efficiently to begin this season. LaVine must keep it up, but a trade still feels unlikely based on his injury history and failure to consistently win.
Fans have seen Buddy Hield pop in the Dubs’ system, and LaVine’s elite shooting may do the same. This would be a massive gamble for Golden State that will be stopped by the luxury tax implications. The Warriors would have to trade multiple pieces to match LaVine’s salary, which does not make sense. It won’t happen but expect the Dubs to be mentioned in the rumors.
4. Jerami Grant
Grant is another name constantly in the rumors. Portland is rebuilding and paying significant money to a 30-year-old forward does not fit their timeline. Grant helped the Nuggets reach the conference finals in 2020 and has shown he can do more with the ball in his hands since. The 6’7 forward has shot over 40 percent from 3-point range in each of the last two seasons and would give the Warriors another versatile two-way option.
Grant is in the second season of a five-year $160 million contract. It would lock the Warriors into a significant salary through his 2027 player option, but he could provide a dynamic frontcourt partnership with Draymond Green that wreaks havoc on the rest of the Western Conference.
Golden State wants to add a co-star for Stephen Curry, and Jerami Grant likely is not quite marquee enough. Expect the Warriors to target an All-Star to significantly raise their ceiling. There will be rumors, but this feels extremely unlikely.
3. Brandon Ingram
BI is in the final year of his contract and readily available. The Pelicans are over the tax for the first time in franchise history but could be facing a lost season. Injuries have decimated their roster in the early going and already have them facing an uphill battle. If Ingram is not part of their future, the Pels may deal him to the highest bidder before the deadline.
Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 0.9 steals in 33.6 minutes per game this season. The 6’8 forward is a plus-shooter that shined in the 2022 postseason. He struggled in the first round in 2024, but the Warriors could offer some new actions to unlock his skill set.
Consider this unlikely too. Brandon Ingram was available over the summer, but the Warriors did not acquire him. The price may come down, but it would still cost Golden State multiple pieces as they are just $0.5 million below the first tax apron where they are hard-capped.
2. Trae Young
Young has struggled to make shots this season but is still producing monster numbers. He averages 21.9 points, 11.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, despite shooting just 38.0 percent from the field.
Fans know Young is an elite offensive engine with significant defensive concerns. The Hawks are clearly building a team with length and athleticism and may decide that parting with Ice Trae creates their best shot at contention.
A Curry and Young backcourt would be impossible to stop, but likely does not vastly improve the Warriors' shot a title contention. They would be an elite offense that struggles to get stops on the other end. Young figures to be one of the best players available, but fit concerns could quickly have the Dubs hanging up when Atlanta calls.
1. Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Buckets has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and could force his way out of South Beach before the deadline. Fans have seen him raise his game to lift the Heat to two NBA Finals since 2020. Could Butler be waiting for a new team to unleash him?
The 35-year-old is an elite two-way wing when locked in and healthy. There is no questioning his desire to win and no franchise looks forward to facing Playoff Jimmy. If the Warriors want to improve their title odds, Butler is the player to acquire.
This is a difficult trade to make given the financial restraints on each franchise. They may have to get a third franchise involved to make the math work. If both sides are motivated, they will figure it out, but this is a gamble for the Warriors on a 35-year-old with a lengthy injury history.
The Golden State Warriors will not have the perfect option available before the trade deadline but should look to move Jonathan Kuminga if he is not a key piece of their future plans. Can they get a star in return? It will be something worth watching all the way until the Feb. 6 trade deadline.