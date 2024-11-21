Warriors might have to make ruthless decision in wake of horror injury blow
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that De'Anthony Melton will miss the remainder of the season due to ACL surgery, with the 26-year-old having been injured in last Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
It's a huge blow for Melton and the Warriors given the 26-year-old had looked every bit the valuable offseason pickup he was slated to be, having started and impressed in two games prior to the devastating injury.
The Warriors may have to make a brutal decision on De'Anthony Melton
Melton's loss leaves a big hole for the Warriors as a two-way guard, and perhaps one that the franchise can't replace sufficiently with what they already have. This news only enhances the probability of Golden State looking for a trade, and as brutal as it is to say so shortly after the injury news, it may require Melton and his $12.8 million salary.
As ruthless a move as it would be, the Warriors wouldn't be doing their due diligence if they don't explore deals involving Melton over the coming months. Sure, he now has zero value from a playing standpoint now, but it's still an expiring contract that rebuilding teams may be willing to take on.
It's a significant and flexible salary Golden State could utilize -- they could trade Melton and draft assets for a useful rotation player making $12-13 million, or combine it with another salary or two for someone in excess of $20 million. If the Warriors wish to trade for an All-Star making more than $40 million, Melton's deal could be a key piece in salary-matching.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic has reported that Golden State will apply for a disabled player exception. Per CBA rules, that will be up to 50% of the player's salary, meaning the Warriors would have access to a $6.4 million DPE. However, as Slater points out, Golden State's position up against the first tax apron would make that useless unless the franchise was able to shed salary elsewhere.
The Warriors could theoretically trade Melton and then try and bring him back as a free agent in the offseason, but moving him in the middle of injury rehabilitation could severe the relationship to the point where a reunion is unlikely.
Melton's value as a free agent in the summer is sure to be fascinating, yet there's a long way to go before then with no guarantee that he's on the Warriors roster beyond the February 6 trade deadline.