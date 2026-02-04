Warriors are quietly the biggest winners of the Nikola Vucevic trade

The Golden State Warriors won the Nikola Vucevic trade without being directly involved. They avoided the on-court problems that come with the All-Star big man and keeping his salary clogging their books leaves the door open for a potential star trade. Vucevic was dealt from the Bulls to Boston for Anfernee Simons on Tuesday. The teams swapped second-round picks in the deal. It allowed the Celtics to save money and get a center, but they weren’t the biggest winners.

Vucevic is a stretch five capable of getting buckets, operating as a playmaker, and gobbling up rebounds. The two-time All-Star struggles to protect the rim, and he has appeared in the playoffs just four times in 14 NBA seasons. Vucevic’s team has never made it out of the first round. The problems with his defense have only gotten worse at 35 years old, and he is not suddenly anchoring a title contending roster.

Golden State has long been rumored to be interested in Vucevic, but wisely avoided him. They want to chase another championship in Stephen Curry's final years. Putting Vucevic at the five would have ended those dreams, and avoiding this trade leaves the door open for the Dubs to land Giannis Antetokounmpo or the next superstar that hits the market.

Warriors were the biggest winners of the Nikola Vucevic trade

This was far from a blockbuster deal. The Bulls finally dumped Vucevic, but took on money to get a slightly better second-round draft pick. Boston saved cash and filled a need. This was not some earth-shattering trade. ESPN gave both teams a middle-of-the-road grade, which was spot-on analysis.

Golden State was the biggest winner. The Vucevic rumors are finally dead. He will finish the season in Boston and give head coach Joe Mazzullo a stretch five option. The Celtics looked like a serious threat to win the East, but acquiring Vooch ended those dreams. The Warriors certainly wouldn’t have improved their title odds by landing the big man.

Putting his $21.1 million expiring salary on the books would have killed the Warriors' path to a star trade. Golden State doesn’t want to part with Jimmy Butler after his season-ending injury. That leaves Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga as the matching salaries in a blockbuster. It will take both players plus to acquire Giannis. Golden State couldn’t put Vooch on their books and still have the salary-matching to land a superstar.

Sometimes doing nothing is the right move. Nikola Vucevic did not move the needle for the Warriors. They sit eighth in the Western Conference and are already four games back of the final guaranteed playoff spot. Golden State needs someone to give them a massive boost, especially with Jimmy Buckets out. Vucevic’s track record suggests that it was impossible.

The Golden State Warriors quietly were the biggest winners of the Nikola Vucevic trade. They have until Thursday afternoon to make a blockbuster move and become a serious threat this season. The Dubs are doing everything possible to make it happen. Even if they fail, the Warriors still won the Vooch trade by avoiding the big man. He wasn’t changing the franchise's fortunes in the Bay Area.