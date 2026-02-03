Nikola Vucevic trade ends long-time Warriors connection that was never meant to be

The Golden State Warriors have spent the better part of the past year knocking on the door of a trade for Nikola Vucevic. Between incessant rumors and rampant speculation, it seemed as though the All-Star was destined to make the move to the Bay Area.

One of the longest-running rumors in the NBA can finally be put to rest, however, as Vucevic has instead been traded to the Boston Celtics.

Vucevic, 35, has appeared on the Warriors' radar in various manners across the 2020s. Paul Pierce made note of the double-double machine being an ideal player for the franchise to target all the way back in 2020, while The Athletic reported in January of 2025 that he was actually Golden State's, "More discussed Warriors’ trade target."

The dream officially ended, however, when the Celtics landed Vucevic with a trade offer the Warriors could've realistically matched.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading center Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aScaobfZmv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Though much has changed since the Warriors initially expressed interest in Vucevic, it's fair to ponder what could've been.

Warriors were consistently rumored to have interest in Nikola Vucevic

The primary reason Vucevic seemed to appeal to Golden State was his offensive versatility. He's an elite pick-and-roll finisher, capable post scorer, efficient three-point shooter, and underrated passer who can operate at all three levels with an impressive level of efficacy.

For a Warriors team that's generally struggled to generate offense along the interior, it's easy to understand why Vucevic appealed to them.

Thus far in 2025-26, Vucevic has further cemented his status as one of the better offensive centers in the NBA. He's averaging 16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 offensive boards, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 three-point field goals made per game on .505/.376/.838 shooting.

Vucevic also ranks No. 1 amongst qualified players in points in the paint per game and has buried 43.1 percent of his midrange jump shots.

Nikola Vucevic never quite emerged as a perfect fit with Warriors

By comparison, no Warriors big man is averaging more than Draymond Green's 8.4 points per game. Furthermore, only Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are producing more points per contest than Vucevic's 16.9, with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga coming closest at 12.1 each.

From that perspective, perhaps the Warriors should've acted quicker and brought Vucevic in to provide balance to the team's offensive structure.

Concerns over Vucevic's defensive inconsistency and hefty contract, however, ultimately overshadowed his offensive proficiency. He was making $20 million in 2024-25 and is being paid $21,481,481 in 2025-26.

Perhaps free agency will rekindle the Warriors' interest at a lower price point, but for now, it seems as though Vucevic's arrival in the Bay Area was never meant to be.