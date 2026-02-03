Jaren Jackson Jr. trade slams door shut on Warriors long-rumored target

If the Golden State Warriors retained even a glance at Lauri Markkanen's situation at the Utah Jazz, the door has been firmly slammed in front of them after a blockbuster trade centered around Jaren Jackson Jr. on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies are sending Jackson, John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Jazz for Walter Clatyon Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. trade slams door shut on Lauri Markkanen rumors

The shock, unexpected trade signals that the Grizzlies moving into a full rebuild, having already dealt Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic during the offseason and with Ja Morant presumably next before Thursday's deadline.

It also means the opposite for the Jazz who are quite evidently eager on speeding up their timeline, having remained in the doldrums of the Western Conference over the past few years and currently sitting 13th this season with a 15-35 record.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Utah's surprise emergence as a buyer on the trade market assuredly puts to rest any doubt over Markkanen's future. Golden State had been the strongest suitor for the Finnish forward during the 2024 offseason, with speculation mounting for weeks before Markkanen signed a max extension with the Jazz.

While that extension took Markkanen off the trade table for a full calendar year, conjecture over his future picked up again this past offseason as Utah remained in rebuilding mode, and after the 28-year-old's production had dipped from his 2023 All-Star season.

But the Jazz, despite interest from the Warriors and others, have always stood firm in keeping Markkanen. This Jackson trade has only further solidified that stance, creating an intimidating front court trio with those two and another big man in Walker Kessler who they'll hope to retain in restricted free agency.

If anything, it takes two potential trade targets off the table for Golden State moving forward. Jackson too could have been an option for them, potentially forming a scary defensive duo with he and Draymond Green in the front court.

The Warriors remain wholly focused on a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even that could be going in the wrong direction for them in the days before the deadline. In the meantime other deals are being made around the league, leaving Golden State in the cold and Markkanen, without any doubt, now officially off the trade market.