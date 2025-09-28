Quinten Post's honeymoon phase with Warriors comes to a quick close

The Golden State Warriors just signed Al Horford away from the Boston Celtics in free agency, and now, it looks like Quinten Post’s role is going to get significantly smaller. Post enjoyed an impressive rookie season, but with Horford in town, he likely won’t play as much as he otherwise would have.

There will undoubtedly still be a place for Post in the rotation—Golden State needs backup bigs—but Horford will almost definitely be the starter. A first five of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Horford will make the most sense based on the Warriors’ current roster.

Post should still be a factor, though.

What does Al Horford mean for Quinten Post?

During his rookie season, Post had a solid second half of the year, putting up great numbers and emerging as a legitimate rotation piece for the Warriors, which is a massive win.

All summer, it looked like he would be a huge piece for them next season, and potentially even a starter. That said, it was always rumored that Horford would be joining the Warriors.

But before the move was made officially official, there seemed to be a small chance that Post could be the Warriors’ starting center. Now, that seems extremely unlikely.

Still, the Warriors don’t have the best center depth, so Post will definitely still be a much-needed player in their rotation. Behind Horford, they have Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the latter fell out of the regular rotation last season.

Post’s three-point shooting at the center position is a perfect complement to the rest of Golden State’s lineup, as he’s able to space the floor better than most centers they’ve had in recent years.

And perhaps even more interestingly, Horford could be a huge help in the development of Post moving forward. Still just 25 years old, Post is old for a soon-to-be second-year player, but he could have a very long career ahead of him.

Having a mentor like Horford, who is one of the most experienced big men in the league, will undoubtedly be great for Post and how he’s able to develop in Golden State.

Horford is a great defender, an extremely smart player, and has turned himself into one of the best floor-spacing five men in the NBA.

Now, he’ll be in Golden State, ready to help Post. Unfortunately, that also means that Post will likely not see as much playing time as he otherwise would have.