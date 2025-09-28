Warriors just pulled off their biggest heist of the offseason

The Golden State Warriors finally agreed to a multi-year contract with Al Horford on the eve of training camp. The move had been rumored for months, but Golden State was letting the Jonathan Kuminga drama unfold. The five-time All-Star gives the Dubs a new look and takes pressure off Draymond Green playing the five. This signing is a potential game-changer for the franchise.

Horford is a stretch five capable of protecting the rim and shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range. His high basketball IQ and versatility should complement Golden State well. He can play the four or the five. The Warriors needed someone capable of protecting the rim and switching onto the perimeter if necessary. Horford is declining, but this could be a massive signing as the Dubs look to be a serious title contender.

The biggest worry is his age. Horford is 39 and can’t play massive minutes every night. Head coach Steve Kerr must work in rest and limit his playing time. The Warriors will likely increase his minutes in the postseason. Horford was the biggest game-changer still available, and the Warriors did well adding a new dimension when the games matter most.

Warriors just pulled off an absolute heist

Horford was not returning to Boston as the Celtics were forced to trim payroll. They hope to dodge the luxury tax before the trade deadline and won’t compete with Jayson Tatum out. Horford is nearing the end of his career and can’t afford to flush away a full season.

The Warriors are all-in on winning. They were elite after trading for Jimmy Butler, and who knows what would have happened if Stephen Curry hadn't suffered an injury in the second round of the playoffs. Horford is a proven championship performer who shines on the biggest stages. The Warriors are happy to have him, even at the end of his career.

Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game last season. His shooting percentages were down, but it was a smaller sample. During his four seasons in Boston, Horford shot 38.8 percent from 3-point range, including two seasons over 40 percent. He can stretch the floor, make plays, and offers defensive versatility. Celtics fans will tell you the big man played a key role in their success in recent years.

The Golden State Warriors hope Al Horford still has a few elite years left. He could be the perfect fit next to Stephen Curry and gives them needed spacing with Jimmy Butler on their roster. Having a stretch five allows Draymond to play the four and gives everyone more space. This move could be exactly what the Warriors need to make a serious push. Fans should absolutely be excited, despite the Kuminga mess still looming.

The Dubs can win it all, but it will take fortunate health from an aging roster. It is a massive if, but one the Warriors will take with Curry leading their charge. Fans will love Horford, and the Kuminga mess will quickly be sorted. Stay tuned for what promises to be another memorable season in the Bay Area.