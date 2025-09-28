Warriors have an Al Horford problem before he even signs his contract

Al Horford has been hanging out in the wings all summer, waiting to sign with the Golden State Warriors, but there's one problem: Jonathan Kuminga. Once the Warriors finally make the Horford signing official, another problem will take its place: relying on Horford to play a significant role at the age of 39.

Horford is no LeBron James (not that you needed us to tell you that), but the level he's playing at nearing his 40s is still impressive. Less than two years ago, he helped the Celtics win a championship, averaging 26.8 minutes per game in 65 contests (33 starts). That's not too bad for an old(er) guy.

The Warriors hope that Horford will help Golden State win a title. He will be a perfect fit on both sides of the floor, between his floor spacing and defensive presence. His presence in the locker room is the cherry on top. Horford is a welcome addition wherever he goes.

So, what could go wrong?

As good as Horford can be, the reality is that he's entering his 19th season. He didn't play in back-to-back games last season for the Celtics, but he still played 60 games (42 starts), averaging 27.7 minutes per game. Expecting him to stay in that kind of range with the Warriors is realistic, but Steve Kerr will need to be careful about how much he asks from the center.

Relying on Horford too much can turn into an issue for the Warriors

Prioritizing rest has become a greater focus for Horford throughout the later stages of his NBA career. He has to ensure that he takes care of his body to maintain his ability to keep playing.

It's not ideal for the Warriors to rely on Horford as their starting center, but that's the position that they'll be in once he signs. It's not that he's incapable of being the starter, but there's a lot that could go wrong when you put too much stock into a 39-year-old. Golden State will continue the trend of relying on older players, as Steph Curry is 37, Jimmy Butler is 36, and Draymond Green is 35.

The Warriors extended their championship window when they traded for Butler, but it's a window that is still rapidly closing (as in through the 2026-27 season). Golden State needs a good year (maybe two) from Horford, who pondered retiring this offseason. Will that happen?

Hopefully, the answer to that question will be yes.