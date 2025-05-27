Warriors should feverishly be trying to acquire desired asset to land Cam Johnson

The Golden State Warriors should call about acquiring a late lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to use in a three-team trade to land Cameron Johnson. The Nets are shopping the 6’8 forward (subscription required) to try to move up or land a second lottery selection. Brooklyn has the eighth overall pick, and fans know the tenth, 13th, and 14th selections are likely available at the right price. The Warriors should try to work out a three-team deal.

The 6’8 forward is a plug-and-play option for the Dubs. He is a career 39.2 percent 3-point shooter over 2,014 attempts with the size and versatility to guard multiple positions. Johnson helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021 and is in the middle of his prime. He can score 18 every night or settle into a lesser role as a 3-and-D forward. It is whatever his team needs to win.

The Dubs still have a scoring issue and need more size. They had nowhere to turn against the Timberwolves, especially when Stephen Curry was injured. Johnson provides offensive firepower and lineup versatility, which is why Golden State should already be working the phones.

Warriors should acquire Cam Johnson

Johnson is a better version of Jonathan Kuminga for the Warriors. He offers floor spacing and playmaking upgrades at the same size. The 29-year-old would allow Golden State to go small with Draymond Green at the five and still have enough shooting. Nobody is leaving Stephen Curry, but Johnson is another plus-shooter that teams will have to track. That opens the lane for Jimmy Butler to attack and get easy buckets.

The Warriors only have the 41st overall pick in the 2025 draft, so they are not trading up without significant assets included. It would be time to deal Moses Moody and salary filler to get Johnson. They would need a team with a lottery pick as the third in this deal. The Spurs are always willing to play ball, and Chicago would have zero qualms as they look to retool.

Golden State is all-in on the next two years. They want Stephen Curry to go out on a contender. It is why they traded for Jimmy Butler and synced the contracts of their three best players. Getting Cam Johnson gives the Warriors the shooting and versatility they need. It would have to be a team effort on the glass, but that is always a problem when going small.

The Golden State Warriors should be trying to do whatever possible to upgrade their roster. Johnson is an intriguing target, but the Dubs have multiple holes to fill. Expect the front office to be aggressive. Will it result in Cameron Johnson on the Warriors? Do not be shocked. The Nets want to move on, and the Bay Area is the perfect landing spot. All fans can do is hope this dream becomes reality.