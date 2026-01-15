Warriors veteran already looks finished at the midway point of the 2026 season

The Golden State Warriors are fighting for a playoff spot, and have all but banished Buddy Hield from their rotation. He has played in three straight games, but didn’t get in until garbage time in two of them. Before that, the sharpshooter had three straight DNPs. Hield is not even making shots, and the Dubs have to seriously consider moving on.

Golden State’s offseason stance looks foolish as Hield has produced a 0.0 value over replacement player (VORP) this season. His defense has always been problematic, and the 6’4 wing is shooting just 32.4 percent from 3-point range. He is a beloved teammate (subscription required), but that only goes so far.

The 33-year-old has been traded four times in his career and given up on by multiple contenders. Hield’s production is inconsistent, but this feels different. The veteran wing is struggling on both ends of the floor and could be finished as a nightly rotation player if the Dubs' first 41 games tell the tale.

Hield is averaging the fewest minutes per game of his career at 16.7. He has never shot below 36.6 percent from 3-point range until now, and his 41.5 percent shooting from the field is well below his career average. The veteran wing has long been a dynamic scorer, but now 66.0 percent of his shots come from long range.

Golden State has their sights set on title contention. They won’t be happy just making the playoffs and bowing out in the opening round. Hield has always struggled to translate his production to the postseason. He scored eight or fewer points in five of the Warriors' 12 playoff games last season. The inconsistency on offense and subpar defense make it difficult to trust him, especially in the biggest moments.

Now, Hield is in his mid-30s, and the Warriors have a negative-9.1 net rating with him on the floor. They are shockingly 16.5 points per 100 possessions better with Hield on the bench this season. Those numbers are impossible to ignore.

Golden State will be active and aggressive before the trade deadline. Jonathan Kuminga wants to be traded, and the franchise must finally figure it out. The Warriors won’t get a massive return, but anything is better than nothing. Hield should also be on the block as the team looks to upgrade its roster.

Buddy Love is under contract through 2028, but has just $3 million guaranteed for next season. The Warriors could look to get off that money and improve their flexibility. A rebuilding team would have options of keeping him at $9.6 million or using the $3 million to get closer to the floor without rostering a player.

The Golden State Warriors should move on from Buddy Hield before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. He looks like his best days are behind him. The veteran sharpshooter is not making shots and has been removed from coach Kerr’s rotation. It was a quick switch as the Warriors didn’t want to part with Hield just a few months ago. Things happen fast in the NBA. Sadly, Hield will only get worse from here.