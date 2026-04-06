Gui Santos sends the Warriors a resounding message in Stephen Curry's return

We've survived. Stephen Curry has returned, making his first appearance since Jan. 30 on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.

Needless to say, seeing him on the court after a two-month absence was a breath of fresh air. Although he came off the bench, he still played 26 minutes, keeping Golden State in the game much longer than they would have been otherwise.

There's only four games remaining in the regular season. But the Warriors desperately needed an injection of hope at this point. Curry's return has provided that.

But it also necessitates a major shift for the players who have taken on bigger roles in his absence. Once he reintegrates into the starting lineup, these players will have only a couple of games to re-acclimate to his presence. For pieces like Gui Santos, their performance over the remainder of the regular season could have major implications for their role heading into 2026-27.

Although Santos didn't have the most efficient shooting night against Houston, he sent the Warriors a resounding message nonetheless. Even when the team gets fully healthy, he's deserving of a major role next season.

Gui Santos has done more than enough to earn his spot even when the roster reaches full health

Over the past three seasons, Santos has become a fan-favorite in Golden State. His willingness to make hustle plays, diving after loose balls and imposing his physical frame on the interior, has endeared him to both the fan base and the coaching staff.

But with Curry out, Santos flashed a whole new dimension to his game. Across a 26-game span, Santos averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field. He showed an uncanny ability to work his way around defenders in the paint and get to the rim, and his rebounding and playmaking feel saw major advancements over the past couple of months.

With Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler out until at least the middle of next season, there's no immediate danger to Santos' role even with Curry back. But his performance against Houston, in which he posted 15 points, four rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes on the court, was a sign of just how much Steve Kerr has come to trust him.

Truthfully, it wasn't his best game. He shot just 5-of-15 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range. But he had the second-most field-goal attempts on the team behind Curry, hitting his shots at the right time and making a serious offensive impact over the course of the game.

Nothing will truly be decided until next season. Santos, however, now has an opportunity to prove that his breakout and the trust he's received from the coaching staff weren't simply a mirage. His performance against the Rockets was a good start.