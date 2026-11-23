The Golden State Warriors finally won a game without Stephen Curry.

Sure, the offense looked largely as lackluster as it had over their four-game streak of blowout losses in Curry's absence. Golden State shot just 39.8% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range over the course of the game, and no one on the roster topped 20 points. This win falls on the shoulders of the defense—but right now, that's more than enough to serve as an encouraging sign for this team.

They'll now head into matchups against the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz, and if their defense can look like that during this stretch, they'll stand a real chance to keep their heads above water until Curry returns.

But that doesn't mean they won't need scoring. And Gui Santos' return to confident play against Boston could signal a much needed resurgence on his part through this next stretch.

Gui Santos doesn't need to be a primary option—but the Warriors need to see him get back to his old self

It was unreasonable to expect Santos to walk into 2026-27 with the same level of production we saw him put up late last season in a depleted rotation. His role, by comparison, was simply going to be too limited, and the offense no longer had the lack of structure that made his work on the interior so consistently reliable. Over his final 29 games of 2025-26, Santos averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and four assists while converting an even 50% of his attempts from the field.

But Santos' struggles with tendinitis have largely taken him out of the fold entirely for the Warriors this season as a scorer—and that's a problem, especially with Curry on the sidelines.

Santos played in six of the Warriors' first nine games as he dealt with his injury, and he hasn't missed an outing since his full return on Nov. 7. But it's clear he wasn't feeling like himself. His shot was off, and he didn't look nearly as confident taking his man off the dribble or working his way to his spots on the interior. Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 19, Santos averaged just 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 29.7% from the field and 14.3% from beyond the arc.

Now, his outing against Boston last night wasn't some superstar-level performance. He finished with 13 points, making five of his eight field goal attempts and tacking on five rebounds and three assists.

But, more importantly, he looked more confident than he'd seemed at any point this season, pulling up from beyond the arc with consistency and getting involved in the Warriors' efforts to get interior penetration against the staunch Celtics defense.

The Warriors are going to need more than a dozen or more points from Santos on a nightly basis while Curry is out. Both Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg need to shoot the ball more consistently, and the rest of the role players will need to step up as well on offense. But at this point, almost any increase in scoring is a major boost for Golden State—and Santos' performance against the Celtics hopefully represents that.